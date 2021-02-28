They Thought They Hurt By Saying “Teck dat dutty bumpyhead gyal off di TV”

The year was 1996. I was hosting a TV programme and viewers thought were hurting me (silly them), by saying things like “Teck dat dutty bumpyhead gyal off di TV / tek dat rasta looking gyal off di TV/ If my maid came to work looking like you I would send her home / you are a damn disgrace to women / you are like dirt.”

You see, I was raised by two wonderful parents who affirmed me daily and told me how wonderful I am. Some people were angry on my behalf, but me, with all the aplomb and ‘in your face-ness’ possible, I wore my hairstyle with pride. In 2018 when I was to receive the Order of Distinction and told a young woman that I would wear the Nubian knots to the ceremony, she remarked, “Den Miss, you no afraid people laugh an say yuh a follow young gyal hair style?”

This poem was my response in 1996. It was the title of my first cassette (for those old enough to remember cassette).

DAT BUMPY HEAD GYAL Tell mi say mi no good enough fi you TV screen

How mi offend you eyesight Tell mi say mi is a black, ugly, bumpyhead gyal And mi tell you, mi feeling right

Cuss mi say mi is a bootoo, an mi no have no class Trace mi an galang rude Tell mi say a educated woman should a know better An mi tell you, mi feeling good

You say mi hairstyle disgusting chaka chaka an tan bad An favour like something out a street An say mi should a shame fi lef mi house tan so An mi smile, for mi feeling sweet

You see, di truth is, mi not ashamed of mi owna self Mi not afraid of me When mi look into the mirror, mi like the somebody Weh mi see a look pon me

Mi like her thick nappy har an her broad face Mi like her in and out of clothes But most of all mi love weh she tan up for an defend An, a no pose she a pose

But serious, when you a go fall in love with you An let go of all you fear When you going to take the time tell God thanks fi yuh life Instead of fret bout ‘hair’

For if it kinky or straight, it if black or white Transparent or opaque God make all a wi fi a special reason And God don’t make mistake

So if you want to criticize the Father work Then you life going to be ‘salt’ For the Creator love all a wi an look out fi wi Even when wi have nuff fault

So galang, call mi black an bumpyhead if you want But make sure say you say it loud Because the Creator love mi, an mi feel good Fi be BUMPYHEAD, BLACK and PROUD (Joan Andrea Hutchinson © 1996) About the Author

Joan Andrea Hutchinson is a Public Speaking Coach, Communications Specialist, Remedial Language Teacher, English Language Guru, Writer, Storyteller, Actress, Motivational Speaker and Teacher. She is also a producer and presenter for radio and TV. She has been writing poems and stories in the Jamaican Patois dialect for more than 20 years. Follow Joan online. Photo by Richard Lannaman