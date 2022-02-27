This 9 Peg Fruit Help Marriages Thrive

One of my favorite fruits is a sweet mango. Especially the ones called “EAST INDIAN.” I still get great memories of growing up in Jamaica and climbing mango trees and picking all kinds of mangoes.

I have come to find out that my wife also loves mangoes. We are blessed to love much of the same activities like fishing and basketball but going to “mango bush” as we call it has become one of best times for us. This fruit is so filling. I could eat just two mangoes and i am good for a great part of the day as a young boy.

There is a fruit that has nine pegs that my wife and I have come to realize to have such nutrients and has helped our marriage thrive tremendously. This fruit does not grow on a tree. It is a fruit that you feed on that causes you and your spouse to grow together in LOVE, JOY, PEACE, PATIENCE, KINDNESS, GOODNESS, FAITHFULNESS, GENTLENESS and SELF CONTROL, Galatians 5:22-23. These nine pegs make up Fruit of the Spirit of the One who created marriage, The Fruit Of The Spirit Of God. Great and thriving marriages depend on this fruit and experience great results. Here is why…

1.LOVE GIVES

Husbands and wives need love from each other for the marriage to work well. Love tends to be misunderstood, leading to a bad digestive intake by husbands and wives. When love is fully understood both spouses give to each other in the marriage as oppose to wanting to get from each other. Love seeks to give not to get. When each gives love both end up getting love and the marriage works well.

2. JOY THRIVES

When a car is well tuned it runs at its best. Cars thrive on regular tune ups and oil changes. Just the same great marriages thrive well when both husband and wive are joyful. Happiness is a temporary feeling that comes and goes but Joy is never ending. This joy is only achieved through close relationship with God. When both husband and wife are close with God they are close with each other and experience fullness of Joy in the marriage.

3. PEACE RELAXES

There is nothing that causes misery like a chaotic marriage relationship. When there is no tranquility in the marriage there is no peace. To the contrary where there is peace there is love and Joy. There is a phrase that says “NO JESUS NO PEACE” and another that says “KNOW JESUS KNOW PEACE.” Peace comes from knowing Jesus. When both husband and wife know Jesus through close relationship they experience the peace that passeth all understanding in their marriage relationship.

4. PATIENCE WAITS IN PEACE

The ability to wait is good but the ability to wait with a good attitude is key to seeing your spouse change into the man or woman God calls your spouse to be. Patience understands that you cannot change your spouse just as your spouse cannot change you. Too many husbands and wives waste so much mental energy trying to change each other when God is the one who does the changing. Patience with God’s timing allows for husbands and wives to enjoy each other while waiting for God to do the changing of each other.

5. KINDNESS SPEAKS WELL

Words spoken from one spouse to another carry heavy weight. The mouth speaks whatever is in the heart. A kind heart spills out kind words while an unkind heart spills out damaging words. A knife-cutting word said to your spouse cannot be taken back and tells your spouse how you really feel about them. Become a master of kind speech even in an unkind situation. You will come to see that “a soft answer turns away wrath but unkind words stir up anger.”

6. GOODNESS PREVAILS OVER EVIL

Every great marriage stem from husbands and wives who do good by each other. Every disasterous marriage that end in divorce stem from evil acts either by husband or wife or both. Good will always win when both spouses strive to do for each other in love. Remember, there is one that pushes every spouse to do evil. Yes, the devil hates marriages and wants to distroy them. Do not listen to him. Do good and good will follow you both.

7. FAITHFULNESS STANDS FIRM

Believing in your spouse is one of the greatest and affirming factor that drives a solid marriage. A faithful spouse is a trust-worthy spouse. Without trust the marriage is like a house built on sand that will soon crumble. Remain a faithful spouse and experience a marriage like a house built on a solid rock that will never crumble.

8. GENTLENESS RELEASES THE TENSION

A harsh spouse is like poison to the bone of the other spouse. Without gentleness the relationship is filled with tension that leads to resentment which could lead to further disaster in the marriage relationship. A gentle spouse is a wise spouse. Gentleness blooms well with the other Fruit of The Spirit. Choose to be gentle with each other to create an atmosphere of peace and love in the marriage relationship.

9. SELF CONTROL IS NOT OUT OF CONTROL

Have you ever been in a car that gets out of control? Well, you know what happens. When attitudes are out of control the marriage relationship is heading for a head-on collision. One spouse MUST remain in control to avoid a crash. When the flames of a fire is fed kerosine oil the blaze gets bigger, not smaller. Be the fire extinguishing spouse and watch the fire go out from your spouse. An out of control spouse usually exhibit signals of a need for help that you may not be able to give. Pray for your out of control spouse while remaining in control to avoid a crash in your marriage relationship.

Michelle and I are very passionate about seeing marriages thrive. Read the book of Galatians 5 and strive to apply the Fruit of The Holy Spirit to your marriage relationship. We continue to pray for every marriage. Huddle up and enjoy your journey.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website for updates. Read all marriage articles on Jamaicans.com Visit our new website: www.MarriageVantagePoint.com Listen to our weekly podcasts: https://anchor.fm/carim-hyatt

Photo – Deposit Photos