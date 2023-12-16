This Jamaican Man is Transforming The Rally Crossing Landscape in America

Jamaica’s fast-rising motorsports racing king Frazer McConnell stands as a pioneering force in the adrenaline-fueled world of Nitrocross. Born in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, Jamaica​​, McConnell’s rise to prominence in international rallycross racing is a tale of raw talent, relentless drive, and a deep passion for motorsports. Educated at the American International School of Kingston (AISK), he first revved his engines in karting, motocross, and rally at the tender age of eight, quickly marking his territory in the racing world. Twice named Jamaican Driver of the Year by the age of 16, he was already a formidable force on Jamaica’s Dover Race Track​​.

His 2019 Americas Rallycross Championship victory not only crowned him as a formidable competitor but also marked a historic moment – the first championship won by a Jamaican in the series. McConnell didn’t stop there. In 2021, he became the first Jamaican to claim a supercar victory in the Rally X Nordic league, earning recognition from global sprinting legend Usain Bolt and Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness​.

Kicking off the 2023-2024 U.S. circuit with a season-opening #1 win in Oklahoma in June, McConnell was the driver everyone had their eyes on at the Glen Helen Raceway in Southern California for the Nitrocross racing event that took place on December 9-10.

In a brief conversation with Jamaicans.com, McConnell reflects on his journey, the thrills of the sport, and his vision for the future.

Being the first Nitrocross Champion from Jamaica and the Caribbean, what does it mean to you to represent your country and region on such a global stage?

It is a great honor to represent my country and region on the global stage. I wear my national colors on my race gear and in my car with great pride and always remember that I must portray a positive image of my beloved homeland. I also hope to pave the way for other talented drivers from Jamaica and the Caribbean to pursue their dreams and demonstrate their talent to the international motorsports community.

How did your early experiences racing ATVs with Usain Bolt contribute to your passion for racing, and how has that influenced your career in Nitrocross?

I have always had a “need for speed” and enjoyed racing around the family farm on my bike and ATV. Those early experiences certainly honed my riding skills especially when I started to drive on the dirt. It was also always a great thrill to have Usain Bolt come and enjoy the rides with us. We had great fun riding together but I was always mindful of the importance of being very careful with the fastest man in the world and not taking any unnecessary risks when piloting him around our trails. I didn’t want him to ever get injured when having fun on the ATV.

Nitrocross is known for its high-speed and adrenaline-pumping action. How do you prepare mentally and physically for such intense competitions?

NitroCross is extremely intense and it is critically important that I remain calm under pressure and that my reflexes are very sharp. I have a very intense exercise programme that includes both cardio and weight training. I also practice mental exercises that I learnt from a Mental {health] Coach. Simulating the racing conditions is very difficult so I do some driving practice on a simulator and occasionally in go-karts.

What challenges have you faced, and how have you overcome them to become a champion in Nitrocross?

Motorsports is full of challenges. In Nitrocross not only are you competing against the best drivers in the world, there is also the unforgiving nature of motorsports. There are several occasions when I have been very fast and on the pace for victory, but something happens to deny me the glory. These obstacles vary from mechanical failure, unexpected technical breaches that lead to penalties, or other driver’s error taking you out. The keys to success are being as prepared as possible not just as a driver but having a great team around you to prepare the car for all these potential eventualities. The other important factor is to not let the bad days affect you in the future and taking it one race at a time.

Your race car is fully electric. How do you feel about being a part of the movement towards sustainable and eco-friendly racing?

I am proud to be a part of the Nitrocross Series in the Group E class which showcases the fact that racing can be thrilling and exciting for the fans with electric cars. We need to take better care of our planet and the increased use of electric cars is one important step in this direction.

Can you share some of your most memorable moments or victories in your Nitrocross career so far?

My first Nitrocross Group E victory was at Glen Helen during Round 4 last year. It was a dominating weekend where I won the Top Qualifier Belt and collected the P1 Trophy from the top step of the podium after the Final. All victories and podium finishes are memorable, but that first win was definitely my most memorable so far.

Beyond the thrill of racing, do you engage in any specific off-track activities or training to enhance your skills and maintain peak performance?

I answered already but I can add…I enjoy playing golf, soccer, and deep sea fishing.

What advice do you have for young aspiring racers, especially those who may be looking up to you as a role model in the world of Nitrocross?

Pursue your dreams, but set attainable goals and tick them off one at a time. Starting your racing career with go-karting is also highly recommended because it teaches you the basic principles of racing lines and competitive race craft. Also always show appreciation to your sponsors to ensure that they get their money’s worth in supporting you.

Looking ahead, what are your goals and are there any specific challenges or opponents you are eager to conquer in the future?

I am currently competing in both the Nitrocross and Extreme E racing series. In both series I have had success and proven to the team that I am a force to be reckoned with and deserve to be there. So my goal is to ‘keep doing what I am doing’ with the goal of building on my professional driving career. I have committed to both series so as they grow hopefully I will grow with them. While I have not looked at any other genre of racing, I am open to any other racing opportunity that presents itself.

