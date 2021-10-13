Three Jamaicans Listed On Essence List Of Top Black-Owned Beauty Brands

Three Jamaican entrepreneurs have been included by Essence magazine on its list of the top 75 black-owned cosmetics and skin-care brands for shoppers to try. The individuals behind these businesses should be recognized, according to Essence, because they took action to fulfill the needs of the black community when no one else would. These businesses and products are not a momentary fashion or trend but represent a sustained effort to support the needs of the black community into the future.

Among the top 75 business leaders identified by Essence are Jamaicans Dr. Rose Ingleton of Rose MD Skincare, Danielle Edmond of Stay Golden Cosmetics, and Raquel Roxanne Nowak of Matrescence.

Dr. Rose Ingleton is a medical doctor and dermatologist who launched her own line of skin care products. When she decided to package her Jamaican SuperFruit blend, a product designed to nurture and save the skin, she brought to market potent and effective skin care rooted in the application of her medical skills and knowledge to meet the needs of the black community.

Danielle ‘Danz’ Edmond, the founder of Stay Golden Cosmetics, was born in Jamaica and raised on the island by her mother and grandmother. A model and athlete, Edmond became interested in the artistic elements of beauty and fashion while working as a model in South Africa. Her interest resulted in founding a company focused on providing quality beauty products to people of color.

Raquel Roxanne named her company “Matrescence” to reflect the mission of her brand t, which is to focus on caring for mothers. She wants to “refine motherhood” by empowering women who are mothers to become more confident and beautiful. The firm’s products are designed for the “modern mom.” The term “Matrescence” was created by Dana Raphael, PhD, in 1973, to describe the period of time during which a woman experiences a transition through “pre-conception, pregnancy, and birth, surrogacy or adoption.” The Jamaican company based its goal on the term to focus on women’s lives “for motherhood and beyond.”

Source: Essence Magazine