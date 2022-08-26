Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending August 26th, 2022

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES



FACING CRITICISM FOR PARTNERSHIPS BETWEEN PRIVATE SECTOR AND GOVERNMENT, HOLNESS DEFENDS STRATEGY AS NECESSARY

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been criticized for making private-public partnerships to create economic growth and development on the island. He made his defense of the strategy at a groundbreaking ceremony of the Kiln 5-Expansion Project at the Jamaica Cement Company after criticisms from Lothan Cousins, Member of Parliament for South West Clarendon, who accused the private sector of ignoring Jamaica’s people and “propping up” Holness’s administration. Holness maintains that the best way for Jamaica to develop is to work across all sectors in efforts to create economic prosperity.

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER ANDREW HOLNESS BELIEVES TRAINING TEACHERS FOR EXPORT COULD BRING ECONOMIC BENEFITS TO JAMAICA

Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, stated that the nation could reap economic benefits if more instructors are trained with the aim of going to other countries that are facing teacher shortages. In his first public comments responding to the recent migration of Jamaica’s teachers to foreign locations, he said their move indicates that quality educators are being produced locally and are in high demand off the island. He also acknowledged that mass migration of teachers from Jamaica brings risks for the country’s own educational system. Jamaica’s Ministry of Education is addressing the continuing migration of teachers by hiring retired teachers to return to the classroom. Information and communications technology strategies are also being investigated.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

SINGER FROM ST. VINCENT SEEKS TO REPRESENT CARIBBEAN UNITY AND INTEGRATION

Shiiloh, a singer, songwriter, and deejay from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, wants to highlight the “oneness” of the Caribbean with her music. While she is proud of being from St. Vincent, she identifies as a “Caribbean girl” who exemplifies the unity of the region. She attended the University of the West Indies Mona and notes the efforts of organizations like CARICOM and OECS. She added that while the region comprises many islands, the creative people of the region like singers and songwriters must foster unity within the music for their own good and for the development of the Caribbean. Shiiloh, who writes songs as well as records, would like to see Caribbean artists emulate North America where stars like Beyonce, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion can all have careers at the same time and help others to rise in the industry. Shiiloh was raised in Roseau, Sion Hill, with a father who wrote and performed locally as a calypsonian. Now living in Trinidad, she has just released a collaboration with Jamaica artist Konshens entitled “Ride.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN FARM WORKERS IN CANADA ASK JAMAICAN GOVERNMENT FOR HELP IN IMPROVING THEIR LIVING AND WORKING CONDITIONS

A group of Jamaicans working in Canada through that country’s Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program sent a letter to the Jamaican government describing their sub-par living and working conditions in Canada. They describe crowded living situations, insufficient food, verbal abuse, lack of workplace protections, rats, physical intimidation, exposure to hazardous pesticides, and housing where cameras watch their every move and feel like prisons. The letter said Canada’s agricultural workers program is “systemic slavery.” The letter was sent prior to the death of Garvin Yapp of Jamaica who died on August 14, 2022, at a farm in Norfolk County, Ontario. Three other unconfirmed workers’ deaths at Ontario farms have spotlights the situation of seasonal workers. The office of the Minster of Employment and Social Development in Canada emailed a statement to the National Observer newspaper in response, calling the experiences described in the Jamaicans’ letter “disturbing, inhumane, and in violation” of the program’s regulations, adding that the abuse of temporary foreign workers is “unacceptable.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

SILO WELLNESS OPENS FIRST MICRO-DOSING PSILOCYBIN RESORT IN JAMAICA

Silo Wellness Inc., a company based in Toronto that operates in Jamaica and Oregon, is opening eco-tourism and psychedelic holidays at Go Natural Jamaica in Long Bay, Portland, Jamaica. According to Silo Wellness founder Mike Arnold, the company has received many inquiries about exploring nature with the aid of psilocybin. He said the firm is interested in attracting “psychedelic curious” clients who are “very intentional and mindful” about achieving a better understanding of themselves and their place in nature, and not people who want to experiment with psychedelics for recreational purposes. Silo Wellness seeks to fulfill what Arnold called an “unmet need in the psychedelic space” by providing first-time users with micro-doses of mushrooms in a controlled way so they can obtain an enhanced appreciation of nature. Doses are offered at sub-psychedelic but perceptible doses for beginners, who can work their way up to the 0.3-gram “social dose” or the 0.7-to-one-gram “hiker’s dose” or “museum dose.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

OPEN CASTING CALL TO FIND ACTORS TO PLAY YOUNG BOB AND RITA MARLEY IN PENDING PARAMOUNT FILM

Open casting calls have been scheduled for actors to play the roles of a young Bob and Rita Marley in the upcoming biopic about the life of the Jamaican reggae legend. According to Nadean Rawlins, principal at RAW Management, the company hopes that Jamaicans will be found to fill the lead roles. She said that the role of Bob Marley has not yet been cast. Other openings include the roles of The Wailers at ages 17 to 35; young Cedella Marley at age eight; young Ziggy Marley at age nine, and young Sharon Marley at age 12. While actors who are unknown in the business have a difficult time getting roles, it does happen, Rawlins said, it just depends on what the film’s producers are looking for. The British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch will play adult Bob and Rita in the film, which has not been named yet. Ben-Adir is biracial, with a Black Trinidadian mother and a white English father; Lynch has Jamaican heritage. Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed “King Richard,” is the director of the pending Marley film, and Rita Marley, who turned 76 in July 2022, and Cedella and Ziggy Marley are producers of the project.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

DIGICEL INVESTS $84 MILLION IN ISSA SCHOOLBOY FOOTBALL’S 2022-2023 SEASON

The telecommunications company Digicel has increased its investment in the 2022-2023 Inter-Secondary Schools Association (ISSA) schoolboy football season with a total of $84 million to be provided over the next three years. Digicel’s massive support of the popular high school football competition has established a new record for the company, which has been a long-time partner of the ISSA. The support package will support the seasons from 2022 through 2024 with cash and services that will allow the organization to enhance its staging of the yearly tournament with a more innovative format. The support from Digicel also makes it the presenting sponsor for the Manning Cup, providing fans with ways to watch all matches live through the sports streaming app, SportsMax. SportsMax has invested more than $250 million in the ISSA Schoolboy Football tournament since 2016.