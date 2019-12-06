Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending December 6th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

CLARK SAYS COMPENSATION REVIEW WILL COVER SALARY ADJUSTMENTS FOR PARLIAMENT’S MEMBERS

According to Jamaica’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Nigel Clarke, a compensation review addressing the public sector will apply to the salary adjustments made for Members of Parliament. Clarke made his remarks in response to complaints from some Members that their salaries did not match the demands of their job duties.

MORE HURRICAN DAMAGE MITIGATION NEEDED IN LIGHT OF CATEGORY 5 EVENTS

Jamaica and the entire Caribbean region has experienced three Category 5 hurricane events in recent times, prompting climate experts to call for greater adaptation, mitigation, and more research into the matter. This message was sent by a recent Science for Today lecture series presented by the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of the West Indies. According to Dr. Tannecia Stephenson, the head of the Physics Department at the University, changing mitigation requires a reduction in amount of greenhouse gases emitted to the atmosphere, while changes in adaptation impact how humans and others can live within the changing environment.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

PROPOSAL TO ADDRESS ELECTRICITY CRISIS IN VENEZUELA NOT SUPPORTED BY GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION

While the United Nations gave its approval to a plan to address a serious electricity crisis in Venezuela, opponents of the government of Nicolas Madura have raised objections to it. The opposition, which controls the country’s National Assembly, did not conduct a scheduled debate on the plan, which involves a US$350 million credit provided by a regional development bank. The plan is designed to provide emergency electricity to parts of the country that have been without power for months. The opposition has been accused of “playing politics” with the plan to restore energy to these areas.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

PRESIDENTIAL BID OVER FOR JAMAICAN-AMERICAN KAMALA HARRIS

Kamala Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and whose mother is from India, suspended her campaign to become the President of the United States in 2020. Harris began her bid with strong support, but ultimately running out of the funds necessary to continue her run. Harris, 55, currently serves as a US Senator representing California and is a member of several important committees and has been especially notable for her strong performance in the Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearing, among others..

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

REDUCED ELECTRIC RATES WILL ATTRACT MORE GLOBAL INVESTORS

According to Donald Tapia, the United States ambassador to Jamaica, high electricity costs represent a significant obstacle in terms of attracting international investors. The cost of energy has to decrease, Tapia said, if the country is to benefit from more global investment. The current electric rate in Jamaica is US$0.28 per kilowatt, which needs to be reduced further, according to Tapia, who praised the country for bringing costs down over the past five years.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

LASHANA LYNCH JOINS JAMES BOND FRANCHISE IN NEW FILM

Jamaican actress Lashana Lynch, who starred as “Maria Rambeau” in “Captain Marvel,” debuted in the new James Bond film trailer. The recently released “No Time To Die” movie trailer offers a fan teaser for those waiting to see the latest James Bond story, in which he leaves his life in Jamaica to help a friend fight the CIA. Daniel Craig stars a Bond, and his mission results in a meeting and clash with an air agent, played by Lynch,

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICA’S “BUNNY” SHAW ON LIST OF WORLD’S TOP 100 WOMEN FOOTBALLERS

Jamaican Kadisha “Bunny” Shaw, 22, who was a member of the first Jamaican team to play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, was included on the list of the top 100 female footballers of 2019 by The Guardian newspaper in the United Kingdom. Coach Hue Menzies, who guided the team to its historic feat, said he was proud of Shaw. Shaw received a ranking at Number 80 on the list. In an interview with The Star, Menzies stated that Shaw was “very deserving” of the ranking as she had broken “all barriers in football,” being the top scorer in Jamaica, man or woman, She is also the second-leading goal scorer in the French League. He added that it was “very gratifying” to see Shaw honored for her achievements.