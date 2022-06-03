Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending June 3rd, 2022

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

HANNA PROPOSES NAMING BOB MARLEY A NATIONAL HERO OF JAMAICA

Jamaican legislator Lisa Hanna has asked the nation’s Parliament to name the legendary reggae musician Bob Marley a national hero. The request comes at a time when countries in the English-speaking Caribbean are taking action to distance themselves from the colonial past. Seven Jamaicans currently hold the title of National Hero, including Marcus Garvey, a Black nationalist leader, and Alexander Bustamante, Jamaica’s first Prime Minister. The proposal follows a similar honor given by Barbados to superstar singer Rihanna at the time the country cut ties with the British monarchy and became a republic Jamaica is considering a similar move, and Hanna noted that Marley should be recognized because during his tragically short life he changed the thinking of people around the world. Hanna hopes that Parliament will take a vote on her proposal by the celebration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence on August 6, 2022.

NEPA ORDERS ZOO IN JAMAICA TO CLOSE UNTIL IT COMPLIES WITH CERTAIN CONDITIONS

The National Environmental and Planning Agency (NEPA) has ordered the St. Elizabeth zoo facility to close to the public until it follows a list of specific conditions. The zoo was found to be in breach of its environmental permit after a worker who taunted a lion was bitten by the animal. According to NEPA, the notice to close was served by Peter Knight, its CEO at a meeting accompanied by representatives of the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Veterinary Services Division. The specific issues noted in the breach of its permit include ensuring staff are properly trained to handle animals, accounting for the species of animals held and filing reports, submitting an animal nutrition and welfare program, and engaging competent skills to aid in its operations.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CELEBRATIONS OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S PLATINUM JUBILEE MUTED IN CARIBBEAN

Questions have arisen over whether the British Queen’s 70 years on the throne will be celebrated enthusiastically throughout the Commonwealth. Critics of the platinum jubilee celebration, which will last for four days, have noted that celebrations in many Commonwealth countries will be either low-key or nonexistent. This has been attributed in part to the unsuccessful tour taken by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Belize, the Bahamas, and Jamaica in March 2022. The royals were met with protests, calls for reparations for slavery, and for the removal of the Queen as their head of state. Researchers at the Visible Crown Project in the United Kingdom and the Caribbean have had a difficult time finding indications of many celebrations in the Caribbean region. According to Philip Murphy, the director of history and policy at the Institute of Historical Research, any celebrations will be “pretty low key” as many of the countries in the Caribbean are moving toward republicanism.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN-BORN BRITISH SOLDIER NAMED TO UK QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY HONORS LIST FOR 2022

Felicia Watkinson, a staff sergeant in the British army who comes from Clarendon in Jamaica has been included on the 2022 Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday honors list. She will receive the MBE, the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire award, the third highest ranking Order of the British Empire award. Staff Sergeant Watkinson, who joined the British army in 2003 and is a member of the Adjutant General Corps Staff, currently serves at the army’s headquarters in Hampshire, England. Her previous service included Belize, Germany, and Belgium. Watkinson said she did not expect or believe she would ever receive this great honor and added that it is an indication that the British Army has changed to become more inclusive and diverse. She said her family will be very proud of her achievement and that she is accepting the award on behalf of all her colleagues as well as herself. The 2022 honors list was compiled in celebration of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

COMPANY FINDS HIGH GRADE COPPER AT JAMAICAN PROJECT

C3 Metals Inc., which has been conducting explorations at four project areas in Jamaica, has found high-grade copper at Arthurs Seat, a location totally owned by the company and next to its Bellas Gate property where a drilling program has begun. The exploration at Arthurs Seat found a 6.75 square kilometer area of copper mineralized veins, with assays indicated 13.9 percent copper and 492 g/t silver. There are many zones of primary and secondary copper mineralization highlights, indicating that there is significant potential for high-grade copper deposits. According to Kevin Tomlinson, the president and CEO of C3 Metals, the company is also exploring and sampling several other areas in Jamaica that have not been explored for more than two decades.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BOB MARLEY INDUCTED INTO BLACK MUSIC WALK OF FAME

Jamaica’s iconic reggae artist Bob Marley has been inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in the historic downtown of Atlanta, Georgia. The Walk of Fame honors the historic contributions of Black entertainers around the world. The Walk of Fame is made possible through a partnership of the Black American Music Association (BAM), the Professional Trade Organization, and the George Entertainment Caucus. Marley was inducted in the Walk’s second year, with performers inducted in its first year including Quincy Jones, Otis Redding and James Brown, along with Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Usher, and others. Marley was responsible for the popularization and promotion of Jamaica and its music throughout the world. He was also a strong voice for civil rights and justice. The Walk of Fame recognizes him not only for his music, but for his global leadership in the international Black community.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

WORLD ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION REJECTS 4X100-METER RELAY WORLD RECORD SET BY JAMAICAN WOMEN’S U20 IN 2022

The 4×100-meter Jamaican women’s U20 relay team has had its world record rejected by the World Athletics organization. The record had been set at the 2022 Carifta Games at Kingston’ National Stadium in April of 2022. The record of 42.58 seconds was established by the team of Serena Cole, Brianna Lyston, Tia and Tina Clayton as the won the gold medal on April 17, 2022. However, World Athletics has determined the record will not be ratified because “not all team members were subjected to doping control” at the end of the race. The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) has since apologized for the voiding of the U20 women’s 4×100-meter world record because, as noted by Alexander Williams, chair of JADCO, the agency did not follow specific protocols established by the Jamaica Athletic Administrative Association (JAAA), and Tina Clayton was not tested at the completion of the race. Williams apologized to the athletes, the JAAA, and Jamaica for the “blunder.” Jamaica retains the U20 world record in the event, however as the team of Serena Cole, Tina and Tia Clayton, and Kerrica Hill set the previous record of 42.94 seconds in August 2021 at the World U20 Championships in Kenya.