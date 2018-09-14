Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending September 14th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA’S BUREAU OF GENDER AFFAIRS PLANS FOR INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY

The Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA) in Jamaica in collaboration with a number of men’s groups will host events marking International Men’s Day (IMD) on November 17, 2018. Planned activities were discussed at a meeting in the Bureau’s office in Kingston. According to Nashan Miller, research officer at the BGA, community-based initiatives hosted by the agency will include skills training workshops. The goal is to involve more men and youth from vulnerable communities in highlighting the contributions men make and to celebrate them, he said.

GOVERNMENT BUILDS THREE MARINE BASES TO ENHANCE BORDER SECURITY

The government of Jamaica is constructing three marine bases designed to strengthen border security. The new bases are part of the administration’s efforts to protect the country’s borders from illicit activity. According to Paul Henry, acting director for protective security in the National Security Ministry, the construction of the bases will cost J$80 million (US$587,958). The bases will be located at Rocky Point in Clarendon; James Bond Beach in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA).

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

SCIENTISTS FIND LIZARDS ARE EVOLVING TO SURVIVE CARIBBEAN HURRICANES

According to researchers, lizards on Caribbean islands seem to be evolving an ability to withstand the forces unleashed by hurricanes and storms. The scientists studying the tropical anole lizards on Turks and Caicos were forced to leave in the face of Hurricane Irma in 2017, but following the storm, realized they had the chance to investigate the effects of hurricane-induced national selection among the lizards. By measuring the various body parts of the lizards that had not been blown away by the strong hurricane, researchers found that the few lizards that had survived had bigger sticky toe pads on their feet, longer form limbs, and shorter hind limbs. This suggests that the surviving lizards were those with the attributes’ that allowed them to better hang on to branches and avoid being blown away.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

CANADIANS WELCOME UNVEILING OF MISS LOU STATUE

Canadians celebrated the installation of a new statue of Louise Bennett Coverley, better known as Miss Lou, a Jamaican poet, folklorist, educator, media personality, and activist who lived much of her life in Toronto and died in Canada in 2006. The statue was unveiled on September 7, 2018, in Gordon Town near where Miss Lou lived on the island. She was also the recipient of an honorary degree from York University in Canada in 1988. A nonprofit cultural organization in Toronto, Harbourfront Center, named part of the venue the Miss Lou Room. Stakeholders in the mounting of Miss Lou’s statue included the Jamaican Diaspora, especially those individuals residing in Canada.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

AIRPORT CONCESSION DEAL MADE WITH MEXICAN FIRM

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) chose a Mexican company to provide concessions for the Norman Manley International Airport. The arrangement is expected to strengthen the firm’s lock on the Jamaican market, and if the deal is finalized, the firm will control the two largest international airports. The company, Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÌfico SAB De CV, or GAP, is now slated for negotiations with the DBJ on a potential 30-year agreement. GAP already has 74.5 percent control of Sangster International Airport via the MBJ Airports Limited consortium partnered with Vantage Group of Canada. The Mexican company was selected over two Jamaican conglomerates.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

TIGHT LINES BEACH PARTYAND MARLIN TOURNAMENT ENDORSED BY BARTLETT

The Tight Lines beach party held at Doctor’s Cave Beach, will again close the 57th annual Montego Bay Yacht Club International Marlin Tournament on October 5, 2019. This will be the fifth consecutive year that Tight Lines has closed the celebration. According to Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Tight Lines beach party is as eagerly awaited as the marlin tournament itself. He noted that tourism is Jamaica is no longer a seasonal industry, but through the Ministry’s Sport and Entertainment Network, it moves toward marking the island as a major sports tourism destination year round.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

USAIN BOLT WINS RACE IN ZERO-GRAVITY

Jamaican sprint legend and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt participated in a race on a zero-gravity flight over France and defeated two other competitors. Bolt easily won the race, rapidly moving to the finish line while the competition struggled to catch up. The promotional event was held for the Mumm champagne brand to promote a champagne bottle that is specifically designed for space travel. In the promotion, Bolt proved he is the fastest man in space as well as on the earth.