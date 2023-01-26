Two Caribbean Islands Rank Listed amongst 10 Best Places for Digital Nomads in 2023

Cities in Curaçao and Barbados have made the list of the 10 best places for digital nomads in 2023 as compiled by kiwi.com, a travel solutions website. When considering a place to live and work as a digital nomad, some of the most important factors include internet speed, co-working options, cost of living, safety, local culture, and quality of life.

Willemstad is the capital city of Curaçao, a Caribbean island with a population of about 150,000. It is a constituent country of the Netherlands and features excellent beaches, clear sea waters, and coral reefs. The architectural options offer a fascinating combination of Dutch-style buildings with a Caribbean-inspired color scheme of yellow and pink. There are also European-style bars and pubs providing Caribbean cuisine, and the people speak at least two of the four languages that are common on the island: Dutch, English, Spanish, and a Portuguese creole language called Papiamentu. It has been described by those familiar with the culture as an open, receptive, friendly, and fun place. Its historic center comprises four quarters and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Caribbean is the destination of choice for many travelers, and for digital nomads, the city of Bridgetown in Barbados offers the best of the Caribbean lifestyle. It has wonderful weather, excellent beaches and food options, and a relaxed lifestyle. Barbados is one of several Caribbean countries that offer digital nomad visas, including Dominica, the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, and Antigua and Barbuda. Barbados provides a 12-month work permit known as the Barbados Welcome Stamp that allows individuals to make their homes anywhere on the island. Bridgetown offers many of the features sought after by digital nomads as it is the capital city, but since the island can be crossed in three hours, anywhere is feasible. One of the best features is that the island’s beaches now have WiFi connectivity.

The other cities included on kiwi.com’s list include Toronto, Canada; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Auckland, New Zealand; Svalbard, Norway; Salt Lake City, Utah, in the United States; Madeira, Portugal; Mishima, Japan; and Panama City, Panama.

Photo by Tom Jur on Unsplash