The Stylist magazine in the United Kingdom has selected its pick of the best eight Jamaican and Caribbean restaurants in London. The list is as follows and offers a choice of places to find excellent jerk chicken, cited as one of the favorite foods in the UK, along with many other Caribbean treats.

The Rum Kitchen is located in Carnaby Street and Brixton and is designed as an island beach shack that contrasts sharply with neighboring buildings. Its menu offers classics like saltfish fritters and curry goat, along with variations on West African cuisine that include Krsipy Fried Cauliflower. The restaurant provides foods that are both fresh and authentic in an exciting atmosphere of live music and excellent cocktails sure to be praised by party-goers.

Rudie’s has been cited as an eatery featuring some of the best jerk chicken available in London. The classic Caribbean menu features mac-n-cheese, roti, and rum cakes in addition to the highly praised jerk chicken dish. There is also a singular focus on rum here.

Fish, Wings & Tings is a restaurant in which the name provides all the information diners need. It offers a selection of excellent Jamaican food, with its “Small Tings” menu selection featuring fritters and pepper prawns. “Big Tings” offers roti, jerk, and curry. The ambiance is bright with family-style dining.

Negril Restaurant offers authentic foods in an environment that offers garden dining perfect for London summer days. The menu features a Rastafarian vegan selection that includes bean burgers, potato straws, and jerk jackfruit salads. There are additional offerings for non-began tastes too, such as ackee and saltfish and BBQ.

White Men Can’t Jerk is a street-food vendor that also has four London residencies. Each of its outlets provides a slightly different menu and includes chicken wings, cauliflower poppers, a classic jerk chicken, and meat-filled buns. The foods are gluten-free, vegan and deep-fried to the delight of diners.

Island Social Club combines the ambiance of a café, restaurant, and beach shack and offers traditional Caribbean cooking using fresh and well-sourced ingredients. Particularly of interest are the curry goat and the dairy-free coleslaw, which has been called “the best” available.

Cottons is the longest-running Caribbean restaurant in London and also has a Guinness World Record for the greatest number of rums available commercially. There are currently 372 rums here. Its food offerings include classic meat dishes and amazing vegetarian stews, including the Chaguanas Dinner Plate of chana dhal curry, black-eyed beans, chickpea callaloo fritters, and plantain. Also on offer is the Caribbean Bottomless Brunch.

