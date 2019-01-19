Miss G’s Jamaican Jerk Chicken Recipe

Even today when I go to restaurants, be it anywhere in the world, if I see this dish on the menu, I am sure to order it for myself. That’s how delicious and memorable this dish has been for me. Traditionally, there are two ways to prepare this dish; one is with the famous Jerk Sauce while other is with the wet seasoning. I like it more with latter simply because not only is it easier to work with, but also it tastes great. Work with whatever, this is simply the best thing you could serve for a house dinner!



Ingredients

8 chicken breasts (cut into 2-inch cubes)

Fay’s Jerk Chicken Sauce OR Prepared Jerk Seasoning

Ziploc freezer bag or large bowl

Wooden kabob skewers

Directions

Place the chicken cubes in a mixing bowl and add the wet-seasoning to it. Mix them well together so that the chicken is thoroughly coated with the seasoning and then transfer it to a zip bag. Pace the bag in the refrigerator and leave it to rest overnight. Take a small mixing bowl and mix together some barbecue sauce with the jerk-seasoning (arrange the quantities as per taste) and let it rest in the refrigerator.

Grilling