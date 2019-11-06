United States House of Representatives Honors Jamaican Businessman, Kevin Hendrickson

Jamaican businessman Kevin Hendrickson has been honored by the United States House of Representatives in recognition of his “courageous, resilient, intelligent and loving” leadership in respect to his community. Hendrickson is the managing director of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group (CHG) in Kingston, Jamaica. The House honors also cited his value as a member of the community who is dedicated to “the betterment of his employees and customers.” The US Congressional Proclamation presented in Hendrickson’s honor was signed by Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, daughter of Jamaican immigrants and representative of the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York.

In a statement from Hendrickson, he noted that it requires continual effort to make local communities stronger in Jamaica and that this is at the core of the CHG business model. He noted that his organization takes pride in giving back to the local churches and encouraging its guests to do the same; empowering staff members to become involved in community service programs is also a priority for CHG. According to Hendrickson’s statement, “It is particularly gratifying to see that our efforts have resonance within the US House of Representatives.”

Hendrickson has over 35 years of experience in Jamaica’s hospitality industry. He currently owns and operates most of the hotel accommodations in Kingston, according to CHG, which includes the Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, Knutsford Court Hotel, Jamaica Pegasus and the former Wyndham Kingston Hotel, which is now in redevelopment. CHG added that Hendrickson’s portfolio includes the Holiday Inn Resort in Montego Bay, which provides 512 rooms and has been described as providing the island’s “best all-inclusive vacation value.”

Hendrickson is notable for his hands-on style of management which he applies to ensure the high levels expected of CHG properties. He greets guests in the lobby, oversees new construction, and even serves on the buffet line, as he will do whatever necessary to provide “the ultimate guest experience.”

CHG described Hendrickson as a “true believer” in giving back to his community, supporting many charitable organizations like the Missionaries of the Poor, Jamaica Cancer Society, The Salvation Army and Food for the Poor. Hendrickson says that corporate social responsibility and giving back to the local community combine to ensure a successful business.

Hendrickson owns and operates several other businesses in addition to his hospitality facilities. These include a number of popular bakeries in Jamaica including Dr, Lushus in Old Harbor, Yummy in Kingston, Holsum in Manchester and the Courtleigh Corporate Centre in Kingston.

Photo source: Courtleigh