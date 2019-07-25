US Restaurant Chain to Introduce Jamaican Jerk Turkey Sub Sandwich

Firehouse Subs, a restaurant chain based in Jacksonville, Florida, is introducing the Jamaican Jerk Turkey sub sandwich, a tasty delight that features slices of smoked turkey with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo with a sweet mustard sauce and Caribbean seasonings on the restaurant’s signature toasted roll.

A portion of all 2019 purchases in the US will go help to fund the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation which provides safety equipment, training, and support to first responders. The Foundation has granted more than $44 million since its establishment. Firehouse Subs started the initiative because it recognized that making good food is not always enough to help the community. The company believes it “has to do good too.” Therefore, the nonprofit Firehouse of America plans to donate 0.11 percent of sub purchases in U.S. locations throughout 2019 to the Public Safety Foundation. The percentage is expected to raise a million dollars in donations.

Firehouse of America does not receive compensation for donating the sandwich promotion to benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, and the organization is considered a professional fund-raiser in some states. The promotion does not benefit any particular public safety organization; funds will be used to buy life-saving equipment for first responders across the U.S.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created in 2005 in response to the disaster of Hurricane Katrina when co-founders Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen went to Mississippi to feed survivors of the storm and the first responders who were on hand to help them. They then returned to Florida, realizing more could be done to help and started the Foundation. The Foundation’s stated mission is to “impact the lifesaving capabilities, and the lives, of local heroes and their communities.” The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is a separate legal entity from Firehouse Subs the operator of the restaurants. Firehouse Subs is the Foundation’s largest corporate supporter.

The Jamaican Jerk Turkey sub sandwich can be found at participating locations nationwide for a limited time, and its price will vary by location.