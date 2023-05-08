Vote Now For Two Jamaican Hotels in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards

Voting is open until June 30, 2023, for travelers to select their favourite hotels in the Caribbean, and two Jamaican hotels have received nominations for the 2023 Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. The S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay and the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston are nominees for one of the most prestigious and respected awards in the hospitality industry.

The selection of the winners will be made by readers of Condé Nast Traveler and Condé Nast Traveller UK and announced in November 2023. The hotels are rated according to the elements of service, amenities, and overall experience of guests. Christopher Issa, the owner and CEO of S Hotel and Spanish Court Hotel, said the nominations were an honour and represented recognition of the hard work and dedication of hotel personnel.

Boutique Hotel in Montego Bay

The S Hotel Jamaica is a boutique-style, adults-only luxury accommodation. It features exceptional views and outstanding service by staff who are dedicated to providing the hotel’s guests with an authentic and unforgettable Jamaican experience. The 120-suite hotel has recently taken an all-inclusive approach and now offers two new restaurants, as well as new categories of rooms and experiences for guests. The S Hotel features the Irie Baths & Spa, which offers therapeutic plunge pools, along with a private section of the famous Doctor’s Cave Beach, and the well-known Sky Pool. The venue has a reputation for excellence and has been a recipient of the Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards several times since its opening in 2019.

Business Hotel in New Kingston

The Spanish Court Hotel offers 125 rooms located in the center of Jamaica’s business and financial district in New Kingston. It is famous for its excellent service and attention to detail. The Rojo Restaurant features a wide variety of Jamaican and international dining options, and the bar, The Sky Terrance, provides light dining and live music in the evenings as guests enjoy panoramic views of the city. The Spanish Court Hotel also offers 24-hour room service, concierge service, a spa, the Red Lounge, and a gym that has its own private Mountain Deck. The hotel is especially welcoming to business and leisure travelers in parties of all sizes.

Photo – Official Facebook Page for S Hotel Jamaica