WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: The “Reckless” Love of God

There is nothing truly reckless about God. He is infinitely wise, purposeful, and sovereign in all that He does. Yet when we consider the extraordinary lengths to which God went to rescue sinful humanity, His love can appear almost reckless in its extravagance. We rebelled, and He pursued us. We wandered, and He came looking for us. We sinned, and He provided the sacrifice. The story begins in Eden, where humanity’s rebellion fractured fellowship with God (Genesis 3:6–10). Yet even there, God came calling, “Where art thou?” (Genesis 3:9). That question reveals something about the heart of God that echoes throughout Scripture: when humanity ran from God, God moved toward humanity.

Jesus illustrated this pursuing love through stories of things that were lost. A shepherd left the ninety-nine to search for one wandering sheep until he found it (Luke 15:4). A woman searched diligently for one lost coin until she found it (Luke 15:8–9). And when a rebellious son finally returned home, his father saw him “a great way off,” ran toward him, embraced him, and welcomed him home (Luke 15:20). These stories reveal a God who does not regard lost people with indifference. Jesus explained His own mission plainly: “For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10). God did not wait for sinful humanity to somehow find its way back to Him. He came looking for us.

But how far would God go? All the way to the cross. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son” (John 3:16). Romans 5:8 makes the wonder even greater: Christ died for us “while we were yet sinners.” God did not love us because we had cleaned ourselves up, become worthy, or promised to do better. At Calvary, Christ “bare our sins in his own body on the tree” (1 Peter 2:24). The cross demonstrates both the seriousness of our sin and the astonishing depth of God’s love. Redemption cost us nothing that could earn salvation, but it cost God the giving of His Son.

Perhaps the most remarkable application is personal: God’s pursuing love has reached us, and now it calls for a response. We should never confuse grace with permission to remain unchanged. The love that finds us also calls us home. “We love him, because he first loved us” (1 John 4:19). And having received such love, we are called to extend it to others (1 John 4:11). There are no people we should consider too lost, too broken, or too far gone for God’s grace. The Shepherd still seeks wandering sheep. The Father still welcomes repentant children. The Savior still saves sinners. God crossed the distance our sin created and did for us what we could never do for ourselves. That is the astonishing, pursuing, extravagant love of God.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, I stand amazed that when I could not reach You, You reached for me. Thank You for pursuing me with a love I could never earn and giving Your Son for my salvation. Help me never become casual about such costly grace. May Your love transform how I live and move me to extend that same grace and compassion to others. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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