WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: “Here am I; send me.”

It is not unusual to hear someone say they wish there were more than 24 hours in a day. That is usually because there is so much to do in what seems like so little time. The demands of life press in on us so much that trying to find balance is like trying to find the proverbial needle in a haystack. So many things and people are calling for our attention that something would have to give if we were to take on any more responsibilities. For some of us, our lives are that full.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the believer’s day, there is a call that often goes unheard, or unnoticed. Maybe it is one that we hear but somehow ignore, not so much because we want to, but because it too requires that precious commodity to get completed—time. It is the same call that echoed in the ears of the prophet Isaiah, who, as he stood amidst the demands of his day, beheld the glory and holiness of the LORD and “heard the voice of the Lord, saying, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?'” (Isaiah 6:8a, KJV). Could any other call be any more important? The prophet certainly did not think so, as he immediately responded, “Here am I; send me” (v. 8b). In the busyness of your day and life, how would you have responded? How have you responded?

John Calvin was right when he said, “All true knowledge of God is born out of obedience.” God is looking for men and women willing to make themselves available to Him for service. When Isaiah made himself available, the LORD directed him to “Go, and tell this people…” (v. 9a). Every day, in our spheres of influence—at work, at school, or at play—there are those to whom God would send a word. As His representatives on earth, we have the responsibility of making ourselves available to carry that word. Our call may not come in the manner of a vision like Isaiah’s, but if we ensure that the peace of God stands guard over our hearts and minds (Philippians 4:7), we will hear the Holy Spirit’s whisper enquiring about our availability. We cannot afford for our lives to be so full that we become insensitive to the inner promptings of His voice.

“Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” It is my prayer that every one of us who hears that question will respond: “Here am I, send me.” Other than the call to salvation, there really is no other call in this life that is more important.