WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL - Individual Accountability - Jamaicans.com

Throughout the Scriptures and as is to be expected, God has consistently held individuals accountable for their actions. From back in Eden after Adam and Eve sinned, we see God not punishing them collectively, but confronting and punishing them individually. Even the tempter, the serpent, did not escape divine justice for its part in the fall. Genesis 3 records the confrontations and conversations for our learning.

From God’s perspective, our individual ability to choose brings with it the obligation to be liable for our decisions and actions. In other words, to be held accountable. Our Creator and Lord has given us the standards by which to live; standards that govern our relationship with Him and with each other. His words to the children of Israel echo across time to every generation since: “I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live” (Deuteronomy 30:19, KJV).

Inherent in this injunction is the accountability factor and the resulting consequence of the decisions we make. Obedience and wise choices bring life and blessings; disobedience and bad choices bring curses and death. It is no wonder Paul reminded the church in Corinth that it was not only consequences in this life we must be concerned about, but eternal ones as well: “For we must all stand before Christ to be judged. We will each receive whatever we deserve for the good or evil we have done in this earthly body” (2 Corinthians 5:10, NLT). Notice “we must all stand before Christ.” All includes you and me, no exceptions.

In Eden, God did not accept Adam blaming Eve or her attempt at blaming the serpent. As it was then, so it still is today. Try as we may, we cannot blame anyone for the choices and decisions we make no matter the degree of influence or provocation. We are ultimately responsible; we are individually accountable to God.