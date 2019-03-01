WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL – Responding to Love

Just over two weeks ago we celebrated Valentine’s Day and across every language and culture where the day is celebrated, people took the time to affirm and reaffirm love. Unless by mutual agreement to bypass the day’s sentimentalities, not many relationships would survive in which one person ‘forgot’ the obligatory tangible show of affection. Rightly or wrongly, regardless of the state of one’s relationship, it is what is expected.

While February 14th is almost universally set aside for this purpose, the believer is in the unique position of hearing affirmations and reaffirmations of love every day. While whispers of “I love you” from our loved ones bring joy and delight to most hearts, God reminds us of this fact at different times during the days. Unlike human love, His love is unfailing and unconditional even when we ourselves are feeling unlovable. As we go through the hustle and bustle of our days, His ongoing faithfulness is a practical demonstration of that love.

Through the prophet Jeremiah, He reminds us, “I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore with lovingkindness I have drawn you and continued My faithfulness to you.” (31:3, AMP). God wasn’t just content on loving us but like a good lover, He demonstrated that love in a manner that no one else could. In Romans 5:8 we read, “But God clearly shows and proves His own love for us, by the fact that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Just in case we fail to understand the magnitude of this love, Jesus, God in the flesh, declares, “No one has greater love [nor stronger commitment] than to lay down his own life for his friends.” (John 15:13). Has anyone else done that for you lately?