WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL - "Send Me" - Jamaicans.com

It is not unusual to hear someone say they wished there were more than 24 hours in a day. That’s usually because there is so much to do in what seems like so little time. The demands of life press in on us so much so that trying to find balance is like trying to find the proverbial needle in a haystack. So many things and people demanding and requiring our attention and to take on any more responsibilities mean that something else will have to give. It is like trying to plug twelve holes with ten fingers. For some of us, our lives are that full.

Yet amidst the hustle and bustle of the believer’s day, there is a call that oftentimes goes unheard or unnoticed. Perhaps it is one that we hear but somehow ignore, not so much because we want to but because it too requires that precious commodity, time, to get accomplished. It is the same call that echoed in the ears of the prophet Isaiah, who, as he stood amidst the demands of his day, beheld the glory and holiness of the LORD and “heard the voice of the Lord, saying, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?'” (Isaiah 6:8a, KJV). Could any other call be any more important? The prophet certainly did not think so since he immediately responded, “Here am I; send me” (v. 8b). In the busyness of your day and life, how would you have responded?

God is looking for men and women who are willing to make themselves available to Him for service; individuals who are committed to making His business their main priority. Jesus warned His disciples, “Do not store up for yourselves [material] treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in and steal” (Matthew 20:19-20, AMP). The next verse tells us why: “For where your treasure is, there your heart [your wishes, your desires; that on which your life centers] will be also” (v. 21, AMP). When Isaiah made himself available, the LORD directed him to “Go, and tell this people…” (Isaiah 6:9a, KJV). Every day, in our areas of influence – at home, work, school, play – there are those to whom God would send a word. As His representatives on the earth, we have the responsibility of making ourselves available to carry that Word. Our call may not come in a vision like Isaiah’s, but if we ensure that the peace of God stands guard over our hearts and minds (Phil. 4:6-7), we just might hear the Holy Spirit’s whisper inquiring about our availability. We cannot afford for our lives to be so full, so focused on satisfying our wants and needs, that we become insensitive to the inner promptings of His work.

“Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” It is my prayer that every one of us who hears that question will respond, “Here am I, send me”. Other than the call to salvation, there really is no other call in this life that is more important.