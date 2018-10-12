WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL – The Power of a Testimony

The narrative of Jesus’ meeting with the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well (John 4:3-43) is one with which some of us are familiar. For some, the event culminated with the woman leaving her waterpot “went into the city and began telling the people, “Come, see a man who told me all the things that I have done! Can this be the Christ (the Messiah, the Anointed)?'” (vv. 28, 29, AMP). However, the story does not end there. Following nine verses of discourse between Jesus and the disciples, John continues, “Now many Samaritans from that city believed in Him and trusted Him [as Savior] because of what the woman said when she testified, ‘He told me all the things that I have done'” (v.39).

Let us not forget that the people in the town of Sychar knew this woman; she was lewd and infamous. According to Jewish tradition, those who wished to get wives went to the wells where young women were accustomed to come and draw water; and it is supposed that women of ill fame frequented such places also (Albert Clarke). She was the one who had five husbands and was with a man who was not her husband. She did not tell Jesus her story; He told it to her. It is no wonder she perceived Him to be a prophet. However, after He made it known to her that He was not just a prophet but the Messiah, she immediately went into the city and testified of Him who had told her all she had done. The transformation must have been instantaneous because she whose reputation was previously questionable was now deemed credible. So much so that many of the Samaritans believed on Him because of her testimony.

However, the best was yet to come for according to John: “So when the Samaritans came to Jesus, they asked Him to remain with them; and He stayed there two days. Many more believed in Him [with a deep, abiding trust] because of His word [His personal message to them]; and they told the woman, ‘We no longer believe just because of what you said; for [now] we have heard Him for ourselves and know [with confident assurance] that this One is truly the Savior of [all] the world'” (vv. 40-42). I believe this latter group were the skeptics; those who came initially not because they believed but to see if what the woman said was true. However, after two days of listening to Jesus; after drinking of the “living water” that was in them “a spring of water welling up [continually flowing, bubbling within them] to eternal life” they confessed to believing not because of what the woman said, though that was what had brought them there, but because they had heard, and I would add, and tasted of Him for themselves.