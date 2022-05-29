What Is Marriage….Really? Four Truths

“Will you marry me?” has to be the greatest question any man can ask a woman and at the same time, the most anxious moment while waiting for the woman’s response. It is like a mysterious process of an ask and answer moment. Butterflies are very beautiful and even more beautiful when those butterflies fly out of her when she says “yes i will.”

Here is the most mysterious part of it all…”YES I WILL” is the first step toward what marriage really is, and many unknowingly ask and agree without really understanding the real meaning of marriage. When a car manufacturer makes a car it is only that manufacturer’s parts that will fit that car to make it operate at its fullest. There are fake parts called aftermarket parts that will fit but will never be like the original parts and will never hold the same value as the parts from the manufacturer.

Marriage is manufactured by GOD. Marriage is created uniquely by GOD. No other creation by man can be like the creation of marriage created by GOD. Many today try to mimic GOD’S creation of marriage but always fail. Thank GOD I knew this fact when I asked Michelle to marry me twenty plus years ago and thank GOD Michelle also understood the real meaning of marriage when I asked and she answered YES!!!!!! Marriage is not just two people of the opposite sex getting together to have sex and make children. Marriage serves many purposes and was created for numerous great reasons…..here are four powerful attributes of a real marriage….

MARRIAGE IS LIFE

The first man’s rib was used to create the first woman. That woman Eve, is a part of the first man, Adam. When a man joins in HOLY MATRIMONY with a woman, the Adam in him is used by GOD to bring out the Eve in her. She is now the rib of her husband. You are living together while joining together to become one flesh for LIFE. Sadly, many do not understand this mystery. As soon as any husband and wife understands and accepts this greatness of GOD it will be propel them to journey together in good times and bad for LIFE.

MARRIAGE IS WORSHIP

Earthly thinking says “let’s get married and sign a prenuptial agreement just in case.” Real marriage exists and thrives without such premeditated thought. Real marriage thrives when both husband and wife seek to worship GOD, the creator of marriage, despite ups and downs in life. Something great happens when a man and woman in marriage come together and have that oneness to worship GOD together. Michelle and I have come to see that to be true in our own marriage. It was true intentional choice to spend time together with GOD that saved our marriage. We made a harsh but rewarding choice to turn off television for a year just so we could spend time together with the Creator of marriage. It is in doing this that our minds got renewed about what marriage really is and we are seeing GREAT results and so can you.

MARRIAGE IS A COVENANT

The best part about marriage is that privilege to be able to join not only with your spouse but with GOD and your spouse. Real marriage gives you that opportunity to have the creator of marriage as that SEAL between you and your spouse as you both agree to become ONE FLESH “till death do you part.” Every person in life face trouble, married or not, and so do marriages. No marriage is exempt from trouble. It was in the valley of our marriage that Michelle and I saw the reality of the fact that we have an agreement with GOD that we would walk out our hard times together because we had GOD with us. The truth is, WITHOUT GOD YOU CANNOT HAVE A GREAT MARRIAGE. With that seal and agreement your marriage is a THREE STRAND CORD that is not easily broken.

MARRIAGE IS MYSTERIOUS

One of the biggest myth is “we will live happily ever after.” Expectations can be destructive when they are false. Marriage was created to allow husband and wife to find each other while journeying together. I thought I knew Michelle in and out until we got married and started our journey living together. It is that mystery of finding out your spouse’s greatness and flaws that allows for you both to build up each other into the way GOD wants you both to be…..ONE FLESH. It is a never ending highway with many beautiful sceneries that can be missed if not focused. It is that road that you both travel with bumps along the way you did not expect that brings the need for an alignment at times. Marriage is the journey with an unknown destination that only GOD has waiting with great outcomes and rewards for those who endure the journey together to its great end but only for those who stay the course and not give up.

Michelle and I have found our purpose in joining together in HOLY MATRIMONY. God is using us mightily to encourage other married couples and it is such a joy to be able to tell another couple, “YOU CAN DO IT.” It is a deep pleasure in us to be able to pray for and walk alongside another couple in their great journey of marriage. Most of all it is a privilege to be able to see what God has planned for us in the future as we continue our great journey together.

9 Two are better than one,

because they have a good return for their labor:

10 If either of them falls down,

one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls

and has no one to help them up.

11 Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm.

But how can one keep warm alone?

12 Though one may be overpowered,

two can defend themselves.

A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.

– Ecclesiastes 4:9-12.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

