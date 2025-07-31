What’s it Like Being a Jamaican Living in Switzerland?

When Norman Garrick left Jamaica to pursue graduate studies in the United States, he never imagined Switzerland would one day become home. In this episode of Jamaicans to the World, hosted by Xavier Murphy, Norman shares how a spontaneous trip in 1985 led to a life-changing connection with Zurich.

Born in Kingston and raised between Rockfort and Spanish Town, Norman studied engineering at UWI before completing his MS and PhD at Purdue University. He later became a professor of civil engineering and urban planning at the University of Connecticut, a role that took him across the globe—from the U.S. and Jamaica to Sierra Leone and Asia.

Norman’s first visit to Switzerland came through a dare from a Swiss friend. He saved up for the trip and spent a memorable Christmas discovering Zurich. It wasn’t love at first sight, but something stuck. Years later, after countless work trips and global experiences, he returned—and stayed.

Now retired, Norman enjoys a quiet life in Zurich. He praises the city’s efficiency, cultural richness, and easy access to nature. He doesn’t own a car, lives near both the forest and city centre, and spends his days hiking, exploring bookstores, and attending concerts and the opera.

While he appreciates the calm, Norman is honest about the challenges—especially the long, grey weeks of fog in November. His advice? “Take a train to the top of a mountain and look down on the fog. It changes your perspective.”

One of his most striking reflections is on how Jamaicans are perceived abroad. “Jamaica is a brand that carries weight,” he says, recalling moments when Swiss locals recognised his accent and lit up with admiration. Watch the full episode now on YouTube.

If you’re a Jamaican living abroad and have a story to tell, we’d love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]. And if you enjoyed Norman’s journey, make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more inspiring stories from Jamaicans around the world.

Cover Photo – Norman Garrick with husband and Friends (contributed)