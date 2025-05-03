Max Romeo’s music told stories that went beyond the beat. His lyrics gave voice to protest, faith, and daily struggles. From his early years in the 1960s to powerful roots reggae in the 1970s, he captured what was happening in Jamaica and around the world.

If you’re new to his catalog or just revisiting it, here are 9 Max Romeo songs you should know. They don’t just sound good — they meant something.

1. War Ina Babylon (1976) – “Babylon burning, we no want it no more.”

This song is the heart of Max Romeo’s legacy. Produced by Lee “Scratch” Perry, it talks about the political tension in 1970s Jamaica. The music is slow but steady, and his words cut deep. The “Babylon” in the title represents a corrupt system. It’s a protest song, a spiritual song, and a reminder of how reggae speaks for the people.

2. Chase the Devil (1976) – “I’m gonna send him to outer space, to find another race.”

A standout track that mixes faith and fantasy. It’s catchy, but it’s also about removing negative energy. The song was so strong, it was sampled by The Prodigy and even used by Kanye West. The lyrics talk about putting on an “iron shirt” — a symbol of spiritual protection.

3. One Step Forward (1976) -“One step forward, two steps back.”

It’s a simple line that says a lot. This song is about trying to move ahead in life, even when things keep pushing you back. The rhythm is smooth, and Romeo’s voice carries a quiet strength. It’s relatable, and that’s what makes it powerful.

4. Let the Power Fall (1971) – “Let the power fall on I.”

Used during Jamaica’s 1972 elections by the People’s National Party, this song called for change. It connected spiritual power with political hope. It’s slow and serious, and it shows how reggae could inspire action in real life.

5. Revelation Time (1975) – “It’s revelation time, no more room for dishonesty.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AyAVag4-3w

This song opens the album of the same name and sets the tone. It’s a wake-up call, asking people to see what’s really going on in society. Romeo’s voice, along with Lee Perry’s production, makes this a song of warning — and hope.

6. Open the Iron Gate (1975) – “Open up the iron gate and let your children repatriate.”

It’s a call for freedom and return — both spiritual and physical. The gate is a symbol of what holds people back. This track connects to the Rastafarian belief in returning to Africa, and Perry’s dub sounds make it even more intense.

7. Wet Dream (1968) – “Every night me go to sleep, me have wet dream.”

This was Max Romeo’s breakthrough hit. It got banned by the BBC for its suggestive lyrics, but it still climbed the charts in the UK. He later said it was about a leaky roof — a joke that became part of reggae history. It showed he wasn’t afraid to push boundaries.

8. Three Blind Mice (1975) – “Three blind mice, see how they run…”

This song flips a children’s rhyme into something much deeper. It’s about a police raid and how everyday people are treated unfairly. The music is tense and moody, and the lyrics are bold. It’s roots reggae with a message.

9. Norman (1976) – “Norman, Norman, you’re a wanted man.”

This track tells the story of a regular man caught in a tough world. It’s not just about one person — it reflects the lives of many. The song feels like a short film, and the rhythm gives it a strong, steady pace.



Max Romeo wasn’t just a singer — he was a storyteller. Whether it was politics, faith, or survival, his songs gave meaning to what people were going through. These 9 tracks are a good place to start if you want to understand his music and message.

Photo – Max Romeo