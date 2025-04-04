Ranked by population size, the Jamaican diaspora in the United States forms a vibrant and diverse community, enriching American society with their culture, traditions, and contributions. This analysis sheds light on the states where Jamaican Americans have chosen to call home, highlighting the significant presence of this community in various regions of the United States.

Jamaican Americans form a significant part of the rich tapestry of cultures in the United States, contributing their heritage, traditions, and talents to the country’s diverse landscape. According to data from the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC, Jamaican Americans are most heavily concentrated in the eastern United States, with the highest numbers found in New York, Florida, and Georgia.

In New York, Jamaican Americans number over 315,000, representing approximately 1.6% of the state’s population. Florida boasts the second-highest number of Jamaican Americans, with over 311,000 residing in the state, accounting for around 1.4% of its total population. Georgia comes in third, with a Jamaican American population of 71,085, making up a significant portion of the state’s demographic makeup. While Jamaican Americans are prominent in these states, they are also present in smaller numbers across the rest of the country. Many states have less than 0.1% of their population identifying as Jamaican American.

For example, Idaho has the smallest number of Jamaican Americans, with only 205 people, making up just 0.01% of the state’s population. Overall, Jamaican Americans account for less than 2% of the population in all 50 states.

Jamaican Americans are an ethnic group of Caribbean Americans who have full or partial Jamaican ancestry. The largest proportions of Jamaican Americans live in South Florida and New York City, both of which have been home to large Jamaican communities since the 1950s and ’60s. There are also communities of Jamaican Americans residing in Georgia, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, and California.

The vast majority of Jamaican Americans are of black African-Caribbean descent, while smaller numbers are of full or partial Indian Jamaican, Chinese Jamaican, European, and Lebanese descent.

It’s important to note that the numbers provided by the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC, are estimates and are likely to be higher as many undocumented Jamaicans are not accounted for. Despite their relatively small numbers compared to the total U.S. population, Jamaican Americans have made significant contributions to American society, enriching the cultural fabric of the nation.

USA State/DistrictJamaican PopulationRanking by Jamaican Population
Alabama4,61323
Alaska64345
Arizona6,85017
Arkansas57747
California37,1117
Colorado4,65222
Connecticut59,6825
Delaware5,47920
District of Columbia5,35921
Florida311,0832
Georgia71,0853
Hawaii1,00840
Idaho20549
Illinois16,32713
Indiana3,36126
Iowa1,33037
Kansas1,21238
Kentucky1,76634
Louisiana3,18129
Maine1,40036
Maryland47,1806
Massachusetts34,1719
Michigan9,43116
Minnesota3,22028
Mississippi1,72435
Missouri3,78324
Montana19750
Nebraska70844
Nevada3,36027
New Hampshire1,85833
New Jersey68,8874
New Mexico74443
New York315,5471
North Carolina21,28412
North Dakota58246
Ohio11,01814
Oklahoma2,58330
Oregon2,21032
Pennsylvania36,1488
Rhode Island2,53031
South Carolina10,30815
South Dakota22148
Tennessee5,66419
Texas32,09810
Utah89042
Vermont95841
Virginia22,83411
Washington6,14118
West Virginia1,09539
Wisconsin3,63025
Wyoming9551
Total1,188,023

