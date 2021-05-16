Who Has The Most Champs? A Complete List of Boys’ & Girls’ Champs Winners

The ISSA Boys & Girls Championships popularly known as Champs is an annual Jamaican high school track and field meet on the island. It is the largest in-country high school track and field event anywhere in the world, often attracting international media and overseas college coaches. The five-day event, held during the last week before Easter in Kingston, has is been the proving ground for many of Jamaica’s greatest international athletes including Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The Champs began a sports day for six of Jamaica’s oldest high schools, Potsdam (now Munro College), St. George’s College, Jamaica College, the Wolmer’s School, New College and Mandeville Middle Grade School. It was originally known as the Inter-Secondary School Championship Sports. Here is a list of the past winners at Boys’ And Girls’ Champs

BOYS’ CHAMPIONS

1910: Wolmer’s Boys

1911: Jamaica College

1912: Jamaica College

1913: Jamaica College

1914: St. George’s College

1915: Wolmer’s Boys

1916: Jamaica College

1917: Wolmer’s Boys

1918: Jamaica College

1919: Jamaica College

1920: Munro College

1921: Jamaica College

1922: Jamaica College

1923: Jamaica College

1924: Wolmer’s School

1925: St. George’s College

1926: Munro College

1927: Wolmer’s Boys

1928: Jamaica College

1929: Wolmer’s Boys

1930: Calabar High

1931: Calabar High

1932: Calabar High

1933: Calabar High

1934: Munro College

1935: Munro College

1936: Calabar High

1937: Kingston College

1938: Wolmer’s Boys

1939: Wolmer’s Boys

1940: Jamaica College

1941: Wolmer’s Boys

1942: Kingston College

1943: Munro College

1944: No Competition

1945: Munro College

1946: Calabar High

1947: Munro College

1948: Munro College

1949: Wolmer’s Boys

1950: Kingston College

1951: Kingston College

1952: Jamaica College

1953: Kingston College

1954: Kingston College

1955: Calabar High

1956: Wolmer’s Boys

1957: Kingston College

1958: Calabar High

1959: Jamaica College

1960: Excelsior High

1961: Calabar High

1962:Kingston College

1963: Kingston College

1964: Kingston College

1965: Kingston College

1966: Kingston College

1967: Kingston College

1968: Kingston College

1969: Kingston College

1970: Kingston College

1971: Kingston College

1972: Kingston College

1973: Kingston College

1974: Kingston College

1975: Kingston College

1976: Calabar High

1977: Calabar High

1978: Calabar High

1979: Kingston College

1980: Kingston College

1981: Calabar High

1982: Clarendon College

1983: Kingston College

1984: Clarendon College

1985: Clarendon College

1986: Calabar High

1987: St. Jago High

1988:Calabar High

1989: Calabar High

1990: Calabar High

1991:Jamaica College

1992: Jamaica College

1993: St. Jago High

1994:Jamaica College

1995: Jamaica College

1996: Calabar High

1997: Calabar High

1998: Jamaica College

1999: Jamaica College

2000: Jamaica College

2001:Kingston College

2002:Kingston College

2003:Kingston College

2004:Kingston College

2005: Kingston College

2006: Kingston College

2007: Calabar High

2008: Calabar High

2009: Kingston College

2010: Wolmer’s Boys|

2011: Jamaica College

2012: Calabar High

2013: Calabar High

2014: Calabar High

2015 Calabar High

2016: Calabar High

2017: Calabar High

2018: Calabar High

2019: Kingston College

2020: Canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic

2021: Jamaica College

GIRLS’ CHAMPIONS

1957: St. Hilda’s High

1958-60: No Competition

1961: Manchester High

1962: St. Andrew High

1963: Titchfield High

1964: Titchfield High

1965: Mannings High

1966: Mannings High

1967: Vere Technical

1968: Vere Technical

1969: Mannings High

1970: Excelsior

1971: Excelsior

1972: Excelsior

1973: Excelsior High

1974: Vere Technical

1975: Vere Technical

1976: St Mary High

1977: St. Mary High

1978: The Queen’s School

1979: Vere Technical

1980: Vere Technical

1981: Vere Technical

1982: Vere Technical

1983: Vere Technical

1984: Vere Technical

1985: Vere Technical

1986: Vere Technical

1987: Vere Technical

1988: Vere Technical

1990: Vere Technical

1991: Vere Technical

1992: Vere Technical

1993: Vere Technical

1994: Manchester High

1995: Manchester High

1996: St Jago High

1997: St Jago High

1998: St Jago High

1999: St. Jago High

2000: Vere Technical

2001: Vere Technical

2002: Vere Technical

2003: Holmwood Technical

2004: Holmwood Technical

2005: Holmwood Technical

2006: Holmwood Technical

2007: Holmwood Technical

2008: Holmwood Technical

2009: Holmwood Technical

2010: Holmwood Technical

2011: Holmwood Technical

2012: Edwin Allen High

2013: Holmwood Technical

2014: Edwin Allen High

2015: Edwin Allen High

2016: Edwin Allen High

2017: Edwin Allen High

2018: Edwin Allen High

2019: Edwin Allen High

2020: Canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic

2021: Edwin Allen High

