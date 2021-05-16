Who Has The Most Champs? A Complete List of Boys’ & Girls’ Champs Winners

The ISSA Boys & Girls Championships popularly known as Champs is an annual Jamaican high school track and field meet on the island. It is the largest in-country high school track and field event anywhere in the world, often attracting international media and overseas college coaches. The five-day event, held during the last week before Easter in Kingston, has is been the proving ground for many of Jamaica’s greatest international athletes including Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The Champs began a sports day for six of Jamaica’s oldest high schools, Potsdam (now Munro College), St. George’s College, Jamaica College, the Wolmer’s School, New College and Mandeville Middle Grade School. It was originally known as the Inter-Secondary School Championship Sports. Here is a list of the past winners at Boys’ And Girls’ Champs
BOYS’ CHAMPIONS
1910: Wolmer’s Boys
1911: Jamaica College
1912: Jamaica College
1913: Jamaica College
1914: St. George’s College
1915: Wolmer’s Boys
1916: Jamaica College
1917: Wolmer’s Boys
1918: Jamaica College
1919: Jamaica College
1920: Munro College
1921: Jamaica College
1922: Jamaica College
1923: Jamaica College
1924: Wolmer’s School
1925: St. George’s College
1926: Munro College
1927: Wolmer’s Boys
1928: Jamaica College
1929: Wolmer’s Boys
1930: Calabar High
1931: Calabar High
1932: Calabar High
1933: Calabar High
1934: Munro College
1935: Munro College
1936: Calabar High
1937: Kingston College
1938: Wolmer’s Boys
1939: Wolmer’s Boys
1940: Jamaica College
1941: Wolmer’s Boys
1942: Kingston College
1943: Munro College
1944: No Competition
1945: Munro College
1946: Calabar High
1947: Munro College
1948: Munro College
1949: Wolmer’s Boys
1950: Kingston College
1951: Kingston College
1952: Jamaica College
1953: Kingston College
1954: Kingston College
1955: Calabar High
1956: Wolmer’s Boys
1957: Kingston College
1958: Calabar High
1959: Jamaica College
1960: Excelsior High
1961: Calabar High
1962:Kingston College
1963: Kingston College
1964: Kingston College
1965: Kingston College
1966: Kingston College
1967: Kingston College
1968: Kingston College
1969: Kingston College
1970: Kingston College
1971: Kingston College
1972: Kingston College
1973: Kingston College
1974: Kingston College
1975: Kingston College
1976: Calabar High
1977: Calabar High
1978: Calabar High
1979: Kingston College
1980: Kingston College
1981: Calabar High
1982: Clarendon College
1983: Kingston College
1984: Clarendon College
1985: Clarendon College
1986: Calabar High
1987: St. Jago High
1988:Calabar High
1989: Calabar High
1990: Calabar High
1991:Jamaica College
1992: Jamaica College
1993: St. Jago High
1994:Jamaica College
1995: Jamaica College
1996: Calabar High
1997: Calabar High
1998: Jamaica College
1999: Jamaica College
2000: Jamaica College
2001:Kingston College
2002:Kingston College
2003:Kingston College
2004:Kingston College
2005: Kingston College
2006: Kingston College
2007: Calabar High
2008: Calabar High
2009: Kingston College
2010: Wolmer’s Boys|
2011: Jamaica College
2012: Calabar High
2013: Calabar High
2014: Calabar High
2015 Calabar High
2016: Calabar High
2017: Calabar High
2018: Calabar High
2019: Kingston College
2020: Canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic
2021: Jamaica College
GIRLS’ CHAMPIONS
1957: St. Hilda’s High
1958-60: No Competition
1961: Manchester High
1962: St. Andrew High
1963: Titchfield High
1964: Titchfield High
1965: Mannings High
1966: Mannings High
1967: Vere Technical
1968: Vere Technical
1969: Mannings High
1970: Excelsior
1971: Excelsior
1972: Excelsior
1973: Excelsior High
1974: Vere Technical
1975: Vere Technical
1976: St Mary High
1977: St. Mary High
1978: The Queen’s School
1979: Vere Technical
1980: Vere Technical
1981: Vere Technical
1982: Vere Technical
1983: Vere Technical
1984: Vere Technical
1985: Vere Technical
1986: Vere Technical
1987: Vere Technical
1988: Vere Technical
1990: Vere Technical
1991: Vere Technical
1992: Vere Technical
1993: Vere Technical
1994: Manchester High
1995: Manchester High
1996: St Jago High
1997: St Jago High
1998: St Jago High
1999: St. Jago High
2000: Vere Technical
2001: Vere Technical
2002: Vere Technical
2003: Holmwood Technical
2004: Holmwood Technical
2005: Holmwood Technical
2006: Holmwood Technical
2007: Holmwood Technical
2008: Holmwood Technical
2009: Holmwood Technical
2010: Holmwood Technical
2011: Holmwood Technical
2012: Edwin Allen High
2013: Holmwood Technical
2014: Edwin Allen High
2015: Edwin Allen High
2016: Edwin Allen High
2017: Edwin Allen High
2018: Edwin Allen High
2019: Edwin Allen High
2020: Canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic
2021: Edwin Allen High
