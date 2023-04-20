While the Manning Cup is contested among the school teams in the Corporate Area, which comprises Kingston, St. Andrew, and most of St. Catherine parishes, the DaCosta Cup is contested by football teams from schools from Jamaica’s rural area, which comprises the other 11 parishes, plus a few schools from St. Catherine. The competition had its start in 1950. Munro College was the first school to win the Cup.

Since 1950, the top three teams to win the DaCosta Cup are Cornwall College, Rusea’s High School, and Clarendon College.

Cornwall College, a public high school for boys, was established in 1896 in Montego Bay and has won more DaCosta Cup trophies than any other participating school in Jamaica. The school’s origins date back to 1841 when George Millar, a teacher from Scotland, opened the Montego Bay Academy. Cornwall College has won the Cup 12 times since the tournament began. The winning years were:

Rusea’s High School in Lucea, Hanover, was established in 1777. It is the fourth oldest and continuously operated high school in Jamaica. It has won the DaCosta Cup 11 times as follows:

Clarendon College is located in Chapelton in the northern part of the parish of Clarendon. It is the oldest school in the parish in the town of Chapelton in northern Clarendon, Jamaica. Founded in 1942, Clarendon College is the oldest school in the parish. It won the DaCosta Cup 10 times as follows:

The complete list of DaCosta Cup winners is below.

1950 Munro College

1951 Munro College

1952 Munro College

1953 Cornwall College

1954 no competition (due to a polio outbreak)

1955 Cornwall College

1956 Cornwall College

1957 Munro College

1958 Cornwall College

1959 Cornwall College

1960 no competition (due to school violence)

1961 Munro College

1962 Munro College

1963 Cornwall College

1964 Munro College

1965 Vere Technical

1966 no competition

1967 Vere Technical

1968 Vere Technical

1969 Vere Technical

1970 Vere Technical

1971 Vere Technical

1972 no competition (due to a shooting in Montego Bay)

1973 no competition

1974 ST.E.T.H.S.

1975 Vere Technical

1976 Vere Technical

1977 Clarendon College

1978 Clarendon College

1979 Dinthill

1980 Vere Technical

1981 Dinthill

1982 Cornwall College

1983 Cornwall College

1984 Rusea’s High

1985 Rusea’s High

1986 Herbert Morrison

1987 Rusea’s High

1988 Herbert Morrison

1989 Rusea’s High

1990 Rusea’s High

1991 Clarendon College

1992 Rusea’s High

1993 Rusea’s High

1994 Clarendon College

1995 Cornwall College

1996 Clarendon College

1997 no competition (due to school violence)

1998 Clarendon College

1999 ST.E.T.H.S.

2000 Cornwall College

2001 Cornwall College

2002 Rusea’s High

2003 Frome

2004 Glenmuir High

2005 Godfrey Stewart

2006 Glenmuir High

2007 Garvey Maceo High

2008 St. James High

2009 ST.E.T.H.S.

2010 Rusea’s High

2011 Rusea’s High

2012 Glenmuir High

2013 ST.E.T.H.S.

2014 Clarendon College

2015 ST.E.T.H.S.

2016 Cornwall College

2017 Rusea’s High

2018 Clarendon College

2019 Clarendon College

2020 no competition (due to COVID-19 pandemic)

2021 Garvey Maceo High

2022 Clarendon College

The school has also won or shared the winning of the Olivier Shield six times in 1985, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, and 2002.

Photo – Deposit Photos, Rusea’s High School Football team