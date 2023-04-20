While the Manning Cup is contested among the school teams in the Corporate Area, which comprises Kingston, St. Andrew, and most of St. Catherine parishes, the DaCosta Cup is contested by football teams from schools from Jamaica’s rural area, which comprises the other 11 parishes, plus a few schools from St. Catherine. The competition had its start in 1950. Munro College was the first school to win the Cup.
Since 1950, the top three teams to win the DaCosta Cup are Cornwall College, Rusea’s High School, and Clarendon College.
Cornwall College, a public high school for boys, was established in 1896 in Montego Bay and has won more DaCosta Cup trophies than any other participating school in Jamaica. The school’s origins date back to 1841 when George Millar, a teacher from Scotland, opened the Montego Bay Academy. Cornwall College has won the Cup 12 times since the tournament began. The winning years were:
1953
1955
1956
1958
1959
1963
1982
1983
1995
2000
2001
2016
Rusea’s High School in Lucea, Hanover, was established in 1777. It is the fourth oldest and continuously operated high school in Jamaica. It has won the DaCosta Cup 11 times as follows:
1884
1985
1987
1989
1990
1992
1993
2002
2010
2011
2017
Clarendon College is located in Chapelton in the northern part of the parish of Clarendon. It is the oldest school in the parish in the town of Chapelton in northern Clarendon, Jamaica. Founded in 1942, Clarendon College is the oldest school in the parish. It won the DaCosta Cup 10 times as follows:
1971
1978
1991
1994
1996
1998
2014
2018
2019
2022
The complete list of DaCosta Cup winners is below.
1950 Munro College
1951 Munro College
1952 Munro College
1953 Cornwall College
1954 no competition (due to a polio outbreak)
1955 Cornwall College
1956 Cornwall College
1957 Munro College
1958 Cornwall College
1959 Cornwall College
1960 no competition (due to school violence)
1961 Munro College
1962 Munro College
1963 Cornwall College
1964 Munro College
1965 Vere Technical
1966 no competition
1967 Vere Technical
1968 Vere Technical
1969 Vere Technical
1970 Vere Technical
1971 Vere Technical
1972 no competition (due to a shooting in Montego Bay)
1973 no competition
1974 ST.E.T.H.S.
1975 Vere Technical
1976 Vere Technical
1977 Clarendon College
1978 Clarendon College
1979 Dinthill
1980 Vere Technical
1981 Dinthill
1982 Cornwall College
1983 Cornwall College
1984 Rusea’s High
1985 Rusea’s High
1986 Herbert Morrison
1987 Rusea’s High
1988 Herbert Morrison
1989 Rusea’s High
1990 Rusea’s High
1991 Clarendon College
1992 Rusea’s High
1993 Rusea’s High
1994 Clarendon College
1995 Cornwall College
1996 Clarendon College
1997 no competition (due to school violence)
1998 Clarendon College
1999 ST.E.T.H.S.
2000 Cornwall College
2001 Cornwall College
2002 Rusea’s High
2003 Frome
2004 Glenmuir High
2005 Godfrey Stewart
2006 Glenmuir High
2007 Garvey Maceo High
2008 St. James High
2009 ST.E.T.H.S.
2010 Rusea’s High
2011 Rusea’s High
2012 Glenmuir High
2013 ST.E.T.H.S.
2014 Clarendon College
2015 ST.E.T.H.S.
2016 Cornwall College
2017 Rusea’s High
2018 Clarendon College
2019 Clarendon College
2020 no competition (due to COVID-19 pandemic)
2021 Garvey Maceo High
2022 Clarendon College
The school has also won or shared the winning of the Olivier Shield six times in 1985, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, and 2002.
Photo – Deposit Photos, Rusea’s High School Football team