Will The One Love Movie Bring Bob Marley His First Grammy and Oscar Awards?

The “Bob Marley: One Love” movie has set off speculation among fans and critics about its potential to bring the iconic Jamaican reggae artist two of the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry: the Grammy and the Oscar. The new film and its soundtrack “One Love -Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2024″ could change that.

Universal accolades but no major awards

Bob Marley, who died in 1981, continues to have, a strong influence on music, advocacy for civil rights and justice, and spirituality he had during his short life. His albums were highly praised by both critics and music lovers during his lifetime, and they have arguably become even more popular since his death, taking top spots on the world’s most respected music charts. In November 2023, Billboard magazine announced that the album, “Legend,” by Bob Marley and The Wailers was ranked Number 1 on the US Reggae Albums chart in the United States for a record 200 non-consecutive weeks. The 1984 album also out-streamed and out-sold all other reggae albums in the US. “Legend,” in its Deluxe edition, received more than five billion streams on Spotify to become the most-streamed reggae album in the world. It was certified 15x Platinum (15 million sold) by the Recording Industry Association of America, as well as 14x Platinum in the United Kingdom. In December 2023, Marley’s Tuff Gong record label, which he founded in 1970, was listed as Number 1 on Billboard’s Year-End Reggae Albums Imprints chart, and Universal Music, which markets and distributes Bob Marley’s music, was Number 1 on both its Year-End Reggae Albums Labels chart and Year-end Reggae Distributors chart.

Wins by Marley family members

Although Bob Marley never received a Grammy award or nomination for his music, members of his family have won numerous awards. His son, Ziggy Marley, has won multiple Grammies while carrying on the legacy of his father. The family’s contributions to reggae music have also been widely recognized since the category of Best Reggae Album was introduced in 1985. Music industry observers who have wondered at the lack of awards for someone as legendary as Bob Marley note that the presentation of posthumous Grammy awards is not uncommon. Posthumous recognition was given to Davie Bowie, whose final album received four nominations, while Ray Charles received five Grammies after he died in 2004 for his album, “Genius Loves Company.”

Grammy and Oscar potential

Grammy and Oscar nominations and winners will not be announced for a year, but with a soundtrack that features 17 classic Marley and The Wailers recordings from “Legend” and other iconic albums, the singer’s path to a potential Grammy seems likely. The Marley biopic, which has been well-received by critics and fans, has only boosted interest in the artist and introduced the story of his life’s achievements, challenges, and beliefs to a new audience, which could also boost its potential for an Academy award.