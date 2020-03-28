When was the last time you watched Cool Runnings? Test your knowledge here.
What was the movie originally called?
The Bobsled Yardies
Blue Maaga
Cool Runnings is the original name
From Sun to Snow
Correct!
Wrong!
Which actor thought that the movie would not be a big hit?
Malik Yoba
Doug E. Doug
Leon Robinson
John Candy
Correct!
Wrong!
Who accepted a lower salary for their role in Cool Runnings?
Malik Yoba
Doug E. Doug
Leon Robinson
John Candy
Correct!
Wrong!
Which actor auditioned for a starring role?
Eddie Murphy
Morgan Freeman
Tupac Shakur
Samuel L. Jackson
Correct!
Wrong!
Which actor turned down a role in the movie?
Denzel Washington
Wesley Snipes
Morgan Freeman
Samuel L. Jackson
Correct!
Wrong!
Share the quiz to show your results !
Subscribe to see your results
You Think You Know Cool Runnings? Think Again.
I got %%score%% of %%total%% right
%%description%%
%%description%%
Loading...
Photo Source: Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes, Morgan Freeman, Samuel L Jackson, Malik Yoba, Doug E. Doug, Leon Robinson, John Candy, and Tupac Shakur on Facebook