You Think You Know Cool Runnings? Think Again.

When was the last time you watched Cool Runnings? Test your knowledge here.

What was the movie originally called? The Bobsled Yardies Blue Maaga Jamaican Bobsled team Cool Runnings is the original name Jamaican Bobsled team From Sun to Snow Correct! Wrong! Which actor thought that the movie would not be a big hit? Malik Yoba Doug E. Doug Leon Robinson John Candy Correct! Wrong! Who accepted a lower salary for their role in Cool Runnings? Malik Yoba Doug E. Doug Leon Robinson John Candy Correct! Wrong! Which actor auditioned for a starring role? Eddie Murphy Morgan Freeman Tupac Shakur Samuel L. Jackson Correct! Wrong! Which actor turned down a role in the movie? Denzel Washington Wesley Snipes Morgan Freeman Samuel L. Jackson Correct! Wrong!

Photo Source: Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes, Morgan Freeman, Samuel L Jackson, Malik Yoba, Doug E. Doug, Leon Robinson, John Candy, and Tupac Shakur on Facebook