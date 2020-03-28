Culture

You Think You Know Cool Runnings? Think Again.

1 hour ago
by Brittany Khaleel

When was the last time you watched Cool Runnings? Test your knowledge here.

What was the movie originally called?

The Bobsled Yardies
Blue Maaga
Jamaican Bobsled team
Jamaican Bobsled team
Cool Runnings is the original name
Jamaican Bobsled team crowdfunding to get coach
Jamaican Bobsled team
From Sun to Snow

Correct!

Wrong!

Which actor thought that the movie would not be a big hit?

Malik Yoba
Doug E. Doug
Leon Robinson
John Candy

Correct!

Wrong!

Who accepted a lower salary for their role in Cool Runnings?

Malik Yoba
Doug E. Doug
Leon Robinson
John Candy

Correct!

Wrong!

Which actor auditioned for a starring role?

Eddie Murphy
Morgan Freeman
Tupac Shakur
Samuel L. Jackson

Correct!

Wrong!

Which actor turned down a role in the movie?

Denzel Washington
Wesley Snipes
Morgan Freeman
Samuel L. Jackson

Correct!

Wrong!

Share the quiz to show your results !

Subscribe to see your results

You Think You Know Cool Runnings? Think Again.

I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

%%description%%

%%description%%

Loading...

You Think You Know Cool Runnings? Think Again.

You Think You Know Cool Runnings? Think Again.

Photo Source: Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes, Morgan Freeman, Samuel L Jackson, Malik Yoba, Doug E. Doug, Leon Robinson, John Candy, and Tupac Shakur on Facebook

About the author

Brittany Khaleel

View all posts

You may also like