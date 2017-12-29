Buzzfeed Lists 21 Little-Known but Classic Jamaican Dishes

Buzzfeed explores Classic Jamaican Dishes

When diners think of Jamaica they often think of jerk spices especially as applied to chicken, but there are other classic dishes from the island that can tempt the taste buds of the most discerning foodie. Buzzfeed has helpfully compiled a list of these traditional Jamaican offerings.

The Christmas Cake recipe from Jamaicans.com was featured on Buzzfeed’s list, ranked at Number 20. Christmas Cake is a rum cake, also known as Black Cake, and is a traditional strongly flavored and sweet dessert that includes ground raisins, currants, dates, and prunes soaked in rum and port wine among its ingredients. The fruits soak for several months before being added to the cake and baked in time for the holidays. Enjoyed with friends and family at Christmastime. Sometimes, the cake is frosted with marzipan frosting spiked with rum.

Among the other lesser-known dishes from Jamaica are: