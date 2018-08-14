Jakes Hotel Jamaica Named One of World’s 14 Best Family Hotels by Conde Nast Traveler

Conde Nast Traveler has selected Jakes Hotel in Jamaica as one of the best family hotels in the world for 2018. Jakes, located about half an hour by boat down the southern coast of the island is a world away from the noise and confusion of places like Negril and Montego Bay.

Described as a “boho beach favourite with real soul,” Jakes offers the world-famous Pelican Bar, which is built of driftwood and old planks and located in a sandbar out in the sea. This is the type of place that makes good memories for visitors. It has a “no-worries” atmosphere that puts it high on the list for relaxation. The south coast location features a landscape of cheerfully painted houses decorated with seashells and bright fabric. While there is no organized kids’ club, children can find a lot to do, like drawing pictures in the sand, jumping in and out of the pool, watching pelicans diving, counting geckos, and learning to snorkel off the jetty.

Pizza is available at Jack Sprat, and this is the best place to watch sunsets. By the end of a stay at Jakes, children will know all the words to Bob Marley’s “One Love” and be masters of the art of hanging out at the pool drinking virgin cocktails. An extra attraction is the availability of mosaic lessons for kids, which result in memorable souvenirs. The venue is also notable for its farm-to-table dinners that serve only the best local ingredients. Two-bedroom family cottages start at £175 (about US$225) per night.

The other family-friendly resorts on the list include Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives, an eco-savvy retreat for would-be marine biologists; São Lourenço Do Barrocal, Portugal, farmhouse chic and relaxing; Huus Gstaad, Switzerland. Smart lair for mountain experiences; Green Camp, Bali, back-to-nature bonding in the jungle; Almyra, Cyprus, a short hop for guaranteed sunshine; Costa Navarino, Greece, environmental stays on the Peloponnese coast; Santa Marina, Mykonos. a quiet place on the Greek party island; Scarp Ridge Lodge, Colorado. World-class skiing and adventure; Six Senses Courchevel, France, for serious Alpine sports; Verdura, Sicily, a stylish beach estate for great island living; Porto Zante, Greece, a wonderful accommodation with all amenities and Casa la Siesta, Spain, a designer finca with secret access.

Source: Conde Nast Traveler

Photo source: Jake Hotel’s Intagram