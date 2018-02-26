Jamaican bobsled legend Devon Harris Receives Special Recognition at 2018 Winter Olympics

Jamaican bobsled legend Devon Harris traveled to the site of the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, to receive the Olympians for Life certificate, which is awarded by the World Olympians Association (WOA) in recognition of his contributions to the society.

Since his retirement from competition, Harris has utilized his Olympic experience to inspire others in his work as a motivational speaker. He is also the founder of the Keep On Pushing Foundation, which he started in 2006 to support the education of children in disadvantaged areas and to encourage them to follow their dreams.

While Harris could not be in PyeongChang for the opening of the Olympians for Life exhibition, he did arrive in time for the first final of the Olympics bobsled competition and witnessed the tie between Germany and Canada for the gold medal in the two-man bobsled event. While in South Korea,

Harris, a three-time Olympian, was feted by members of the Olympic and bobsled family who were present and eager to hear about his experiences as one of the original members of the historic “Cool Runnings” Jamaican bobsled team that captured the world’s attention at the 1988 Olympic games in Calgary, Canada.

The mission of the World Olympians Association (WOA) is “To be of service to Olympians, thereby empowering them to make the world a better place”

About The World Olympians Association (WOA)

The World Olympians Association (WOA) is an association of Olympic athletes (“Olympians”) from all over the world, to promote the dissemination of Olympic ideals and fair play, advance environmental protection, educate against doping and drug use, supply educational resources, work against violence and intolerance, support diversity and equality, contribute to sport-related charities, host special hospitality centres, involve Olympians in social support, display positive role models, advance sport management and promote a culture of which sport is an important part.

Photo Credit: Facebook