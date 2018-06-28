9 things you did not know about Jamaican Comedian Rohan Gunter

We caught up with comedian Rohan Gunter aka Gunter nah laugh who is performing at the Caribbean Comedy Show at the Miramar Cultural Center on June 29th. Born in Kingston 16, Jamaica the versatile comedian has performed all over the US, Canada and the Caribbean and recently performed at Gigglez Comedy show, the laugh continues in South Florida at the Garden.

Not only has Gunter excelled onstage but he has managed to make several appearances through music videos, short films, business advertisements and campaigns. He has worked as a radio personality on a lunch hour programme on Nationwide Radio in Jamaica in 2008, as well as a guest host on Fame 95 FM Full House Fridays and Up and Live Television program on Hype TV. Further he has rendered his services as a performer to major events such as ‘Comedy Cook Up’ at Jamaica Pegasus and and ‘Shaggy and Friends Charity Show’ at Jamaica House.

Gunter won the International Reggae and World Music Award (IRAWMA) for ‘Comedian of the Year Award’ in 2015 and ‘South Florida Entertainer of the Year’ 2016 Award after which he appeared in the newly released web series titled ‘Toxic Love’ produced by Nicky Blaze, directed

Seven days, six night, all-expense paid, my vacation destination is…

Paris.

My happiest childhood memory is…

Passing my Common Entrance Exams to go to Kingston College.

Finish the following sentence “If I was not an entertainer I would be…

A promoter

My Favorite Sports is…and my favorite team is…

Soccer Jamaica and Germany

One thing that is in my house that would surprise people?

An empty box wrapped in gift paper to remind me that I am Gifted.

My Mother always told me…

“You want good your nose have to run.

I feel happiest for the day when I…

I am about to get some well-deserved sleep.

My favorite item of clothing is…

Shoes: The tongue allows it to say a lot about you.

One simple action you think everyone could take to make the world a better place…

Show love.

Any final words…

“Life is what you make it, be true to yourself and it will be true to you”.

