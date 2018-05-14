Jamaican Dominic Stephenson Wins Letter Award at Canadian College

Dominic Stephenson, the daughter of Jamaican singer Richie Stephens, has received a University of Toronto Scarborough Letter Award. She was recognized for bringing together the campus group “Future Black Physicians,” an organization that received the University’s “Best New Club” award. She also participated in a tri-campus Black Mental Health Art Project and has volunteered with ARTSIDEOUT, Caribbean Connection. Dominic also worked with Student Life. She currently serves as the student representative on the Campus Affairs Committee.

The Letter Award was created in 2000 by the Office of Student Affairs & Services with support from the Council on Student Services to recognize graduating students who make significant contributions to campus life. The awards give the university a public opportunity to acknowledge those students who have made a lasting impact on the experience of students attending the University. Any student, staff member, or faculty member at the University may be nominated for the award.

Dominic’s father, Richie Stephens, is a Jamaican R&B, dancehall, and reggae singer and producer. In the 1990s, he was part of the group Soul II Soul, which won two Grammys. He recorded at Motown and ultimately established his own label, Pot of Gold Records. Stephens received the Jamaican Governor-General’s Achievement Award in 2006 in recognition of his contributions to civic, social and recreational projects in and around the parish of Westmoreland. He sang Jamaica’s national anthem at the WCO between Jamaica and Panama at National Stadium in Kingston in 2013, and in 2015, he began working with the Ska Nation Band, an Italian ska ensemble.

Information and Photo Source: University of Toronto Scarborough