20 Jamaican Mango Names You May Not Know About

Have you ever heard of the cowfoot mango or the beefy mango or the turpentine mango? There are many types of mangoes in Jamaica but most Jamaicans do not know their names. Jamaicans have some very “colorful” names for the different species of mangoes across the island. Here is a list of Jamaican mango names. Be sure to add your Jamaican mango names by adding a comment.

Julie Mango

East Indian Mango

Hairy Mango

Bombay Mango (Bambay in Jamaican patois)

Blackey Mango

Green & Red Mango

Number 11 Mango

Stringy Mango

Graham Mango

Bellyfull Mango

Robin Mango (Rabin)

Keith Mango

Sweety Mango

Bluie Mango

Fine Skin Mango

Number 7 Mango

Beefy Mango

Sweetie Come Brush Mi Mango

Green Gauge Mango

Kidney Mango

Hamilton Mango

Longy or Long Mango

Cowfoot Mango

Bastard Mango

Green Skin Mango

Emperor Mango

Turpentine Mango

Butter Mango