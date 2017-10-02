I need the daughter out of uncle’s house, as the tenant migrated

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

My uncle allows me to rent his house while he lives in UK. The tenant migrated and didnt tell me and now her daughter wont come out. I have not received any rent for over three months.

Shelly Amos

RESPONSE: Dear Shelly,

If you visit the court nearest to the property, you will get help in obtaining a summons to get her out. The first thing you should do is to give her a notice.

By the way, please make sure you have a power of attorney instrument from your uncle that is registered with the government of Jamaica, before you do anything.

Legal Wiz

EDITOR’S NOTES:

