I need the daughter out of uncle’s house, as the tenant migrated

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,
My uncle allows me to rent his house while he lives in UK. The tenant migrated and didnt tell me and now her daughter wont come out. I have not received any rent for over three months.
Shelly Amos
RESPONSE: Dear Shelly,
If you visit the court nearest to the property, you will get help in obtaining a summons to get her out. The first thing you should do is to give her a notice.
By the way, please make sure you have a power of attorney instrument from your uncle that is registered with the government of Jamaica, before you do anything.
Legal Wiz
EDITOR’S NOTES:
The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.
