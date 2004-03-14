Breads and Cakes

Sweet Potato Pudding

13 years ago
by Winsome Murphy
by Winsome Murphy

Sweet Potato Pudding is a favorite Sunday desert of Jamaicans and is fondly know as “”hell a top, hell a bottom and hallelujah in the middle’.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 pounds sweet potato
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 cups coconut milk
  • 1 1/2 cups dried fruits
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon mixed spice
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon margarine

METHOD:

  1. Wash and pare off the skin of the potatoes
  2. Wash again then grate
  3. Grate coconut, add water and squeeze juice through a strainer
  4. Blend flour, mixed spice (raisins etc) ,salt, and nutmeg.
  5. Combine this mixture with the grated potatoes and mix well
  6. Add sugar, fruits and coconut milk. Mix well.
  7. Grease pan, pour in batter, bake at 350 degrees F for 40-60 minutes or until done

About the author

Winsome Murphy

  • ThunderGrammy

    Dried fruit? for example? do you grind it up before adding?

  • LouiseKJ

    Thank you for sharing this! I was at a vegan Caribbean restaurant the other day and tried this… best ever! I’m glad this recipe is vegan too!