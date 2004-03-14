Sweet Potato Pudding is a favorite Sunday desert of Jamaicans and is fondly know as “”hell a top, hell a bottom and hallelujah in the middle’.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds sweet potato
- 1 cup flour
- 2 cups coconut milk
- 1 1/2 cups dried fruits
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon mixed spice
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon margarine
METHOD:
- Wash and pare off the skin of the potatoes
- Wash again then grate
- Grate coconut, add water and squeeze juice through a strainer
- Blend flour, mixed spice (raisins etc) ,salt, and nutmeg.
- Combine this mixture with the grated potatoes and mix well
- Add sugar, fruits and coconut milk. Mix well.
- Grease pan, pour in batter, bake at 350 degrees F for 40-60 minutes or until done