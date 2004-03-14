Sweet Potato Pudding is a favorite Sunday desert of Jamaicans and is fondly know as “”hell a top, hell a bottom and hallelujah in the middle’.

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds sweet potato

1 cup flour

2 cups coconut milk

1 1/2 cups dried fruits

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon mixed spice

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon margarine

METHOD: