Interview: Jamaican Author Lynda Edwards Talks ‘I Am Cuba,’ Caribbean History, and Finding Her Voice

In celebration of Caribbean Heritage Month this June, Happi Hour Live host Adrianna Clark of Jamaicans.com sat down with Jamaican author Lynda Edwards, whose latest novel I Am Cuba is earning widespread praise for its bold storytelling and imaginative blend of history, fantasy, and Caribbean pride. The book has captivated readers with its rich alternative fiction and powerful themes of unity and identity. In this engaging conversation, Lynda shares insights into her writing journey, the inspiration behind her literary trilogy, and her unwavering commitment to amplifying authentic Caribbean voices.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Adrianna Clark:

Welcome to Happi Hour Live on Jamaicans.com! I am thrilled to be joined by the author of the book I’ve been raving about—I Am Cuba—Miss Lynda Edwards. Welcome to the show!

Lynda Edwards:

Thank you very, very much. I’m honored to be here. I just got back from Calabash 2025, and it was a joyful experience—highly recommended. It’s the best literary festival in the world, in my opinion.

Adrianna:

Love that! Before we dive into I Am Cuba, tell us a little about your journey as an author and storyteller.

Lynda:

I was born and raised in Jamaica—eighth generation in my family—and we’re all storytellers by nature. But I found my voice later in life. In 2015, I started my first book, Redemption Songs, which was published in 2018. Then came Friendship Estate in 2020. Interestingly, I actually started I Am Cuba in 2004, but I wasn’t ready. I needed to write those first two books before I could finish this one.

Adrianna:

That’s such a powerful testament to timing. Did you always know you wanted to be an author?

Lynda:

No, not at all. It wasn’t on my radar. Life happened—marriage, change, reflection. My husband encouraged me to write, and once I started, I couldn’t stop. When a story is ready to come out, it just pours out of you.

Adrianna:

Tell us about I Am Cuba. What’s it about?

Lynda:

The story was inspired by a documentary that claimed Cuba sits on the lost city of Atlantis. I thought—what if that were true? The novel explores what would happen if that knowledge was hidden and exploited. It’s fiction, but it draws from history and presents an alternative perspective. At its core, it’s about unity, hidden power, and the potential of the Caribbean.

Adrianna:

That’s fascinating. The book blends history and fantasy so beautifully. You’re teaching while entertaining.

Lynda:

Absolutely. That’s the Anancy way—captivating stories that teach. I also love Caribbean history. Growing up, I was lucky to study it during the early CXC days. My English and history teachers were amazing influences. Those subjects shaped how I write and think.

Adrianna:

Let’s talk about the trilogy. Can you share a little about Redemption Songs and Friendship Estate?

Lynda:

Redemption Songs came from a nightmare that turned out to be oddly prophetic. It’s about a Jamaican woman who returns home after her husband dies and rediscovers herself.

Friendship Estate is more personal. It was inspired by a real will from one of my ancestors, where a Jamaican woman couldn’t inherit property because of English colonial law. That story needed to be told.

Adrianna:

Where can people buy the books?

Lynda:

The trilogy is available as a signed box set on Caribshopper. Each set comes with a personal seal and bookmark. I Am Cuba was released on Amazon on June 21, which was my birthday!

Adrianna:

You’ve taken a different approach to publishing. Tell us why you chose Caribshopper.

Lynda:

Caribshopper is like the Caribbean Amazon. It supports Caribbean products and voices. I believe in supporting Caribbean commerce, and this platform aligns with that. I’m not doing traditional ads—just relying on word of mouth. If you love the book, talk about it. That’s the Caribbean way.

Adrianna:

Let’s talk about Cuba and Jamaica. How have the countries influenced each other?

Lynda:

There’s a long, intertwined history—colonial roots, Cold War tensions, cultural exchanges. My grandmother used to visit Cuba in the 1930s and called it “the Paris of the Caribbean.” There’s always been a mystique and romance around it, and I tried to capture that in the novel.

Adrianna:

I love how I Am Cuba explores loyalty and identity. What do those themes mean to you?

Lynda:

The characters—Isabella, Gabriel, Jose—they’re loyal to Cuba in their own ways. That reflects Caribbean people. We’re loyal to our islands, and to the upliftment of the region. We’ve tried for unity before. I believe we can get there—leaders like Mia Mottley give me hope.

Adrianna:

Do you visit Jamaica often?

Lynda:

Yes, and every time I go, it fuels my creativity. I was just there twice in May—once to reconnect with family, and again for Calabash. I can’t say enough about Calabash. It’s a magical, seamless, world-class festival. My dream is to speak on the main stage one day.

Adrianna:

We heard you ran a Goodreads giveaway recently. Any updates?

Lynda:

Yes! The winner was Kevin Thomas, a fellow Jamaican. I got to call him live during the show—he was so excited. He said after hearing me read at Calabash, he couldn’t wait to read I Am Cuba.

Adrianna:

That’s beautiful. Any advice for aspiring Caribbean writers watching this?

Lynda:

If you’ve ever silenced your voice or thought you’re not good enough—stop. The world needs your story. Tell it in your voice. That’s the power of Caribbean storytelling. It’s renewable. It’s sustainable. It’s ours.

Adrianna:

And how can readers stay in touch with you?

Lynda:

Visit www.lyndaredwards.com to sign up for my newsletter. You’ll find giveaways, writing updates, and all my social links there. My amazing social media manager, Nicola Lafayette, keeps me on my toes!

Adrianna

Thank you so much, Lynda. It’s been an absolute joy having you on Happi Hour Live. You are a true voice for the Caribbean.

Lynda:

Thank you, Adrianna. And thank you to Jamaicans.com for being such a powerful voice in the diaspora. Let’s keep telling our stories.

Photo – Aurora Erhmann