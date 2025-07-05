This Jamaican Canadian Ice Hockey Player Was The First Black Player Picked In The 2025 NHL Draft

Kashawn Aitcheson, a defenceman with roots in Jamaica and Canada, was the first Black player selected in the 2025 NHL Draft in June. The 18-year-old was picked 17th overall by the New York Islanders after a breakout season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Barrie Colts.

Early Life and Jamaican Connection

Born on September 21, 2006, in Toronto, Ontario, Aitcheson developed his skills in Scarborough. He spent much of his childhood near the Ted Reeve Community Arena, a hub for youth hockey in the area. His Jamaican father and Canadian mother supported his love for the game, and his uncle, who played Junior A and NCAA Division III hockey, played a key role in encouraging his development.

Journey to the NHL

Aitcheson’s path to the NHL was shaped by discipline, family support, and a strong work ethic. After signing with the Barrie Colts in August 2022, he began to build a solid reputation on the ice. His rookie season in 2022–23 was modest, with one goal and two assists in 23 games. But by the 2023–24 season, he had stepped up significantly, posting eight goals and 31 assists over 64 games.

International Success

During the 2024–25 season, Aitcheson hit a new level. He recorded 26 goals and 33 assists in 64 games, setting a single-season record for goals by a defenceman in Barrie Colts history. His play earned him a spot on the OHL’s Second All-Star Team and an invitation to the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge. He also represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships in Finland, where he helped the team secure a gold medal.

Leadership

Despite that challenge, Aitcheson remained focused and continued to grow as a player and leader. He wore the assistant captain’s “A” for Barrie and is expected to take on an even greater leadership role in the upcoming season. His performance on the ice, paired with his maturity off it, made him a top prospect in the 2025 draft.

Rising Draft Stock

Scouts praised Aitcheson for his mix of toughness, skill, and leadership. While some pointed out areas for growth, such as improving skating explosiveness and decision-making under pressure, many were impressed by his offensive development and dedication to team play.

First-Round Pick

He was ranked ninth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and was 13th overall on TSN’s list of top draft-eligible players. His selection by the Islanders at 17th in the first round marked a significant moment not only for his career but also for representation in the NHL.

Photo – Kashawn Aitcheson Instagram