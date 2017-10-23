The Top 10 Yellowman Songs

Winston Foster, who is widely known by his stage name Yellowman or King Yellowman, is a Jamaican dancehall deejay and reggae artist. He spent the early days of his life in an Orphanage called Alpha Boys School in Kingston and was avoided by others due to having a congenital disorder known as Albinism. He first gained attention after winning a competitive event in the late 70s.

He performed at many outdoor sound-system dances and gained wide-spread popularity in Jamaica. Soon after that, he became the first dancehall artist who signed to Colombia Records, a major American label in 1981. After releasing his first music album, Mister Yellowman, in 1982 and the second, Zungguzungguguzungguzeng in 1983, he instantly gained success throughout the country. In the mid-80s, he appeared in Jamaican Dancehall Volcano Hi-power alongside other famous musicians such as Josey Wales, Eek-A-Mouse, Massive Dread and Burro Banton. After being criticized for his sexually explicit lyrics, he started to make his songs more socially conscious which increased his international popularity in the mid-90s. At that time, he was releasing 4 albums per years and became the island’s most popular deejay. Yellowman also featured on the Run-DMC track “Roots Rap Reggae”, as a guest vocalist and later on performed in many international tours with his band in different countries including the United States, Germany, Italy, France, Canada, Sweden and Spain.

Honorable Mentions:

