Gyptian’s hit song ‘Hold You’ Certified Double-Platinum in the UK

Jamaican artist Gyptian’s chart-topping anthem, “Hold You,” has earning a Double-Platinum certification in the United Kingdom. The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) honored Gyptian with this accolade, recognizing the song’s impact and widespread popularity.

Announced on April 19, 2024, the BRIT Certified Double-Platinum award signifies over 1.2 million units sold in the UK, as reported by The Official Charts Company. Originally featured on Gyptian’s third studio album, released under VP Records in 2010, “Hold You” has consistently captivated audiences with its infectious rhythms and heartfelt lyrics.

Produced by the talented Ricky Blaze, “Hold You” embarked on a remarkable journey, dominating music charts globally. In the United States, the track spent an impressive 15 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 77. Meanwhile, in the UK, it enjoyed a stellar 19-week run on the UK Singles Chart, reaching No. 16. Its success extended to Belgium, Canada, and France, where it achieved notable chart positions of No. 31, No. 69, and No. 45, respectively.

The impact of “Hold You” also earned Gyptian the prestigious MOBO Award for Best Reggae Artist in 2010. The song’s official music video has amassed over 133 million views on YouTube as of April 20th, showcasing its enduring popularity and cultural significance. Additionally, its streaming numbers on Spotify have exceeded an impressive 207 million plays, highlighting the timeless appeal of Gyptian’s signature tune.

Gyptian, born Windel Beneto Edwards, has crafted a remarkable career with four studio albums under the VP Records label. From his debut album “My Name Is Gyptian” in 2006 to his latest offering “Sex Love & Reggae” in 2013, Gyptian’s musical journey has been characterized by innovation and passion. However, it is “Hold You” that remains his crowning achievement, standing as his most successful single to date and a timeless anthem cherished by fans worldwide.

Photo – VP Records/David Muir