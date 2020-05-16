These 10 Benefits Are Why Jackfruit is Being Called a Super Fruit - Jamaicans.com

The jackfruit is a food with which everyone should become more familiar. It’s extremely nutritious, has a variety of health benefits, and it’s often used as a meat substitute by vegetarians due to its texture. Aromatic and sweet, it has a variety of culinary uses. The fruit is becoming an increasingly popular alternative for those seeking natural, low-calorie solutions for their health.

1. Anemia

People with anemia lack sufficient levels of iron required for healthy blood cells that are responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. Jackfruit has a high iron content.

2. Anti-inflammatory

The fruit contains vitamin C, flavanones, and carotenoids, all of which are natural anti-inflammatory agents. Inflammation is a factor in numerous diseases and conditions.

3. Antioxidants

Jackfruit is a rich source of antioxidants that neutralize free radicals that cause damage within the body at the cellular level. Flavonoids, tannins, and saponins are all phytochemicals that act as antioxidants which may also help in the fight against cancer.

4. Blood Pressure

The fruit is high in potassium and reduces the effects of sodium. High levels of sodium affect the kidney’s ability to remove water from the body. The extra fluid levels result in elevated blood pressure.

5. Bone Health

A healthy dose of calcium makes jackfruit a bone-friendly food. It also contains magnesium and vitamin C, both of which aids in the absorption of calcium.

6. Diabetes

Even though jackfruit is very sweet to the taste, it breaks down slowly in the body and is beneficial for increasing glucose tolerance.

7. Eyes

Vitamin A is an essential element for eye health and jackfruit is a good source of the nutrient.

8. Immune System

The digestive system is the core of the immune system. The fiber in jackfruit promotes a healthy immune system by aiding in digestive health and regularity.

9. Skin

Antibacterial and antifungal properties make the jackfruit beneficial for a wide variety of skin-related conditions that includes acne. It’s also high in B vitamins that aid in building skin cells and the creation of collagen that gives skin a youthful appearance.

10. Weight Loss

High in fiber and protein and low in calories, jackfruit is an excellent dietary element for those that want to shed some pounds. The carbohydrate content makes people fill fuller long so they eat less.

Eat With Caution

Despite the many health benefits of jackfruit, some people that are allergic to birch pollen are also allergic to the fruit. Consuming large amounts of jackfruit can potentially result in problems with low glucose levels.

Photo Source: Ag PIC on Unsplash, 123rf