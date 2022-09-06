12 Things to do in Jamaica Beyond the Beach

Jamaica is among the most popular world destinations for those that seek a beach getaway. While the beaches are great, Jamaica encompasses so much more than that. There’s a wealth of activities to be enjoyed in Jamaica beyond the beach.

1. Zipline Adventure

Multiple zipline adventures are available in various locations. Individuals thrill as they sail through the rainforest canopy.

2. Jamaican Bobsledding – Ocho Rios

The Mystic Mountain experience pays homage to the Jamaican Bobsled Team and the subject of the film Cool Runnings. Individuals will rocket through the jungle in their metal sleds on rails.

3. Martha Brae River – Falmouth

Float down the river on a bamboo raft during a guided one-hour tour, while learning about the local flora and fauna.

4. Appleton Estate (Siloah)

Take a tour of the rum distillery and partake of a rum tasting session.

5. Trident Castle – Port Antonio

The medieval castle was commissioned in 1960. It’s now a hotel with a restaurant, features modern décor and amenities, and is a prime wedding destination.

6. Red Stripe Beer – Kingston

Take a tour of the Red Stripe Beer factory, the undisputed favorite beer in Jamaica.

7. Rick’s Café – Negril

The restaurant sets atop an ocean cliff 35-ft. above the ocean. Enjoy unique cuisine while individuals display their courage by diving off the cliff to the ocean below.

8. Reach Falls – Portland

The waterfall flows over a giant rock. Individuals can stand underneath it and revel in the water or take a refreshing swim. There’s also a natural, heart-shaped Jacuzzi.

9. Bob Marley Museum – Kingston

Located in Marley’s 18th century home, the museum displays many of his personal belongings. It encompasses a gift shop, record shop, 80-seat theater, and gallery of photos. After the tour, dine at the One Love Café.

10. National Museum – Kingston

The museum houses a collection of pre-Colonial to contemporary Caribbean art.

11. Spring Hill Plantation Hotel – Kingston

Now a hotel and restaurant, take a tour and learn about the 230-year history of Spring Plantation, sugar mill and slavery.

12. Blue Mountains

From the mountain range’s highest altitude, all of Jamaican can be seen – along with Cuba on a clear day. It’s the center of production for Blue Mountain coffee, one of the rarest and most highly sought in the world. Enjoy a coffee tasting and purchase a bag to take home.