A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do In New York in August 2026

August is always a vibrant time in New York City, but this year the energy is even more special as Jamaicans around the world celebrate 64 years of Independence. The Big Apple is once again alive with the sights, sounds, and flavors of Jamaica, offering countless opportunities to embrace our rich culture, connect with the Diaspora, and celebrate the black, green, and gold. From lively festivals and concerts to family-friendly gatherings, cultural showcases, and community events, there’s no shortage of ways to join the festivities. Whether you’re a longtime New Yorker or just visiting, here’s a quick roundup of some of the exciting events and activities happening across the city this month to help you celebrate Jamaica and its culture.

August 8

Jamaica Rising Day Parade

Where: Brooklyn (Starting at Flatbush Ave. & Church Ave.)

Time: 10:00 am

Experience the excitement which is building as the inaugural Jamaica Rising Day Parade is set to take place in Brooklyn, bringing together members of the Jamaican community and friends of the island in a vibrant celebration of Jamaican pride, culture, and unity.

The parade gets underway at 10:00 a.m., beginning at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Church Avenue, before making its way through Brooklyn and culminating at Dr. Ronald McNair Park at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Classon Avenue with a block party. Organizers are encouraging Jamaicans, supporters, and members of the wider community to come out dressed in the national colors of black, green, and gold to show their pride and celebrate Jamaica’s rich heritage.



August 8

Bankra Caribbean Culture Festival Archie Spinger Park, Queens

Gates Open: 3:00 pm; Concert: 7:00 pm

Families and lovers of Caribbean culture are invited to attend the Bankra Caribbean Culture Festival, presented by Braata Productions, on Saturday, August 8, at Archie Spigner Park in Queens. The free, family-friendly event gets underway at 3:00 p.m. and promises an afternoon of cultural celebrations, entertainment, and activities designed for all ages. Organizers are encouraging the public to come out and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere while experiencing the rich traditions, music, and spirit of the Caribbean.

The festivities will culminate with a live concert beginning at 7:00 p.m., featuring acclaimed Jamaican singer Richie Stephens as the special guest performer. Admission is free, making the festival an ideal opportunity for families and members of the community to gather for an evening of culture, music, and entertainment. Organizers invite everyone to bring their family and friends and be part of this exciting celebration of Caribbean heritage in the heart of Queens.

August 8

The Official People’s Ball

Where: Terrace on the Park

Time: 7 PM

The Jamaica Independence Foundation Inc. New York (JIFINYC) will present The Official People’s Ball on Saturday, August 8, at Terrace on the Park in Queens, beginning at 7:00 p.m. One of the signature events commemorating Jamaica’s Independence celebrations in New York, the gala will bring together community leaders, dignitaries, entertainers, and supporters for an elegant evening recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations for their contributions to Jamaica and the Diaspora. Among this year’s honorees are reggae icon Patrick “Tony Rebel” Barrett, internationally acclaimed dancehall artiste Busy Signal, community leader George Crooks, youth advocate Kaitlyn Smith, Icahn Charter School #4, and educator Canute Harold Sadler. The evening will be co-hosted by yours truly Lyndon Taylor and Stacy Mac, while musical entertainment throughout the event will be provided by DJ Roy of Road International, with special guest Tony Rebel, ensuring an atmosphere of celebration befitting Jamaica’s 64th anniversary of Independence.

Summer Streets NYC

Where: New York City (All Boroughs)

When: August 1-22

Summer Streets is an annual celebration of New York City’s most valuable public space – our streets. On select summer Saturdays our city’s usual traffic noise and honking horns will be replaced with open streets teeming with walkers, bikers, runners, and performers. Discover a wealth of free cultural programs, performances, fitness classes, interactive art, giveaways, and much more as you experience the city in this whole new way.



Summer Streets:

Manhattan on August 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Manhattan on August 8 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Manhattan on August 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brooklyn and The Bronx on August 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



WABC-TV (ABC7) is the official media sponsor of Summer Streets.

August 30

Tropicalfete’s 5 th Annual Pop-Up Caribbean Carnival

Where: Times Square

Time: 2:00 pm

Load up and get ready for Tropicalfete’s 5th Annual Pop-Up Caribbean Carnival which will take place starting at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2026, in Times Square, New York City. The vibrant, family-friendly event brings the music, elaborate costumes, and cultural spirit of the Caribbean to Manhattan. Admission is FREE and open to the public

Among the highlights of the event:

Live Performances : Caribbean music featuring guest artists and local Mas bands from New York and Miami.

: Caribbean music featuring guest artists and local Mas bands from New York and Miami. Traditional Artistry : Steelpan music performances and dynamic Moko Jumbies stilt dancers.

: Steelpan music performances and dynamic Moko Jumbies stilt dancers. Cultural Expressions: Traditional dance, theatrical showcases, and striking Mas costumes.

About the Author

Lyndon Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique media and public relations consulting agency in New York City. With an illustrious career as an award-winning journalist and public relations consultant, he has been a contributor to various community and Diaspora publications. With a passion for sports, youth, the performing arts, music, travel, fashion and lifestyle, he is deeply engaged in narrative shaping and storytelling, focused on individuals, brands and current affairs. His professional focus extends to the meticulous planning, promotion, facilitation and execution of numerous passion projects. Taylor is a qualified journalist, having earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism and an M.A. in Journalism from the University of Westminster in London. He also holds an MBA in Media Management from Metropolitan College of New York (MCNY).