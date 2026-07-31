WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: “Mommy, Have You Decided?”

One of my favorite memories of my granddaughter comes from a season when she was learning Christian songs. She would sing them with the kind of enthusiasm that only a three-year-old can muster, filling the room with joyful confidence. One day, after passionately singing “I Have Decided to Follow Jesus,” she stopped, looked at her mother, and asked a simple question: “Mommy, have you decided?” There was laughter because it was so unexpected, and her parents were Christians. Her mom did respond, “Yes, I have decided,” yet after the laughter faded, the weight of her question lingered. She had unknowingly asked one of the most important questions any person will ever face.

The Bible consistently presents faith in Christ as a decision that demands a response. As Joshua stood before the people of Israel, he challenged them, “Choose you this day whom ye will serve” (Joshua 24:15). Centuries later, Jesus issued a similar invitation: “Follow me” (Matthew 4:19). He never forced anyone to follow Him, but He never left room for neutrality either. Every person must decide what they will do with Christ. To postpone the decision is, in itself, a decision. Jesus declared, “He that is not with me is against me” (Matthew 12:30), reminding us that there is no middle ground when it comes to following Him.

Choosing to follow Jesus is far more than agreeing with certain beliefs or attending church. It is surrendering our lives to His lordship and trusting Him as Savior. Jesus said, “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me” (Luke 9:23). Such a decision changes our direction, our priorities, and ultimately our eternity. It is not always the easiest path, but it is the only path that leads to abundant life now (John 10:10) and eternal life hereafter (John 14:6). Every day we make smaller decisions, but none carries greater significance than deciding whether we will follow Christ.

That little question from my granddaughter continues to echo in my heart: “Have you decided?” It is a question every believer should revisit, not because salvation must be earned repeatedly, but because following Jesus is a daily commitment. It is also a question for anyone who has not yet surrendered to Him. Have you decided whom you will trust? Have you decided whom you will follow? There is no more important decision you will ever make. My prayer is that, like Joshua, you will be able to say with confidence, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

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