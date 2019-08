When Toronto is filled with masqueraders, floats, and music, you know what time it is: Caribana Toronto! The 2019 Caribbean Carnival had events all over the city from August 2nd through 5th. The Grand Parade began at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3rd at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore.

If you missed it, check out 13 photos from this year’s Caribana Toronto. Who is planning to be there next year?