Caffeine aficionados worldwide are aware of the unique properties of Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee and while the world celebrates October 1 as International Coffee Day, Jamaica has designated Jan. 9 of each year as Blue Mountain Coffee Day.
The luxury beverage has a long history in Jamaica and continues to play a crucial role in the country’s economy. The following are 14 things to know about the crop and Blue Mountain Coffee Day.
- Blue Mountain Coffee Day 2023 is the 70th anniversary of the first coffee shipment to Japan. The theme is “Live the Luxury Lifestyle” and will be a month-long celebration.
- The day commemorates when 60 percent of the year’s coffee bean harvest shipped from Kingston’s port to Japan on Jan. 9, 1967.
- The Japanese government approved a motion by the Association of Japanese importers to declare Jan. 9, 2018 as Japan’s first Blue Mountain Coffee Day.
- Blue Mountain Coffee Day is celebrated in Jamaica and Japan, as well as New York, London and other large cities globally.
- Annual sales are approximately $100 million (U.S.) and the nation produces up to 5 million pounds of coffee beans each year.
- The annual festival in honor of the coffee features performers, coffee tasting, food demonstrations, and barista competitions. The event is attended by international visitors and includes seminars and workshops.
- Coffee was introduced to Jamaica in 1726. It’s an Arabica variety originating in Southwestern Ethiopia.
- Blue Mountain Coffee is famous for its mild, smooth flavor and lack of bitterness.
- The coffee is one of the most highly sought and expensive in the world.
- Only coffee that’s certified by the Jamaica Commodities Regulatory Authority can carry the nation’s globally protected certification.
- Genuine Blue Mountain Coffee is only grown at elevations of 3,000 to 5,000 ft. and is harvested by hand. The terrain can make harvesting dangerous.
- It’s the base for Tia Maria coffee liqueur.
- The coffee is grown in the island’s Blue Mountain range that combines ideal rainfall, climate and volcanic soil for its extraordinary flavor.
- The coffee’s flavor has been described as a floral taste, with underlying hints of chocolate, nuts, and herbs
