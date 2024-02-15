16-Year-Old Jamaican American Violinist, Leah Flynn, Wants to Cover More Bob Marley Songs

Violinist Leah Flynn was born in Brooklyn to Jamaican parents. Her mother is from Kingston, and her father is from the Parish of St Ann. She already has an impressive resume. Just 16 years old, she has performed with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and the American Pops Orchestra and played the United States national anthem at the opening of an NBA Miami Heat/Orlando Magic game. In 2024, she wants to play more songs by Jamaica’s icon, Bob Marley.

“He’s a genius”

Displaying her pride in her Jamaican heritage, Flynn has already performed versions of Marley’s “One Love” and “Three Little Birds” and now wants to pay tribute to her West Indian roots. In an interview with South Florida Caribbean News, Flynn described Bob Marley as a “musical genius, icon and legend” who advocated for justice and equal rights.” Her plan is to perform covers of “Is It Love,” “Redemption Song,” and “No Woman No Cry” in the future. She first played “One Love” in 2023 during her appearance on the popular Jamaican talk show, “Smile Jamaica,” and has posted more of her renditions of Marley songs on YouTube, which have been positively received.

Born in Brooklyn

Flynn herself has an origin story that borders on legend. Just two days after her parents, Lennox and Paula Flynn, were married in 2007, Lennox had a massive stroke. As the family shared with Story Corps Orlando when Leah was 11, he decided to put all his musical knowledge and energy into his unborn daughter, and even before she was born, he would sing and play music to her while she was still in the womb. After she was born, he took early retirement and began teaching Leah about music. It was then he discovered her exceptional talent.

Her exceptional achievements

Leah could read music at the age of 18 months, and when she was three, her father began teaching her how to play the piano. When Leah turned five, the family moved to Orlando, Florida, and Lennox switched her to the violin in a decision he believes was directed by the Holy Spirit. She joined the Metropolitan Area Youth Symphony in Orlando at the age of six and also performed at the US White House Christmas celebrations, and at age eight, she made her debut with the Orlando Philharmonic and has been a guest artist with the orchestra four times. She also performed on the talk show of Bishop T D Jakes and at the NAACP National Convention in 2016 and 2017. In 2019, she was the state winner of the Florida Federation of Music Clubs for Violin Concerto Junior II Competition as well as the winner of the New Talent International String competition children’s group.

A father’s influence

In the Story Corps Orlando interview, Leah said she loves playing the violin and also loves working with her father because he is so passionate about music. Throughout her music education, he instilled in her the importance of playing every day, telling her to “practice, practice, practice,” a credo she follows to this day.

Strong sense of her Jamaican heritage

Leah’s parents also instilled in her a strong sense of her Jamaican roots. She noted that the most fascinating aspects of Jamaican culture are food and music, and the “entire world loves reggae and knows reggae comes from Jamaica.” Everyone knows Bob Marley is “the father of reggae,” she said.

Her Marley project

Leah Flynn dreams of playing at Carnegie Hall one day, but she does not have a timetable for recording her violin renditions of Marley’s songs. She does plan to continue honoring his legacy by performing his anthem, “One Love,” every chance she gets. “It is a profound song,” she said.

Photo – Leah Flynn