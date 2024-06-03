2024 Florida Jerk Food Festival Celebrated 21 Years in Palm Beach with Savory Dishes and Exciting Concert Headlined by Christopher Martin, Nigy Boy, Mr. Killa, and Louie Culture

The 2024 Florida Jerk & Music Festival took place over the Memorial Holiday weekend on Sunday May 26th in the spacious and comfy John Prince Park. This year’s festival was bigger than ever, and for good reason in that 2024 marked its 21st Anniversary in the Palm Beach environs. Going further, the day-long festivities were a breathtaking celebration of Jamaica’s food, music, and irie vibes.

Festival-goers came in droves to indulge themselves in a wide variety of festival attractions, including the ‘Jerk Cook-Off’ competition that showcased top-name chefs; the exclusive all-white VIP lounge; the fun zone (for kids) and, of course, a broad array of jerk-inspired sweet and savory dishes, featuring some of the festival’s premier food vendors. So too, there were complimentary servings of the ever-popular Vybez Punch—which is the Florida Jerk & Music Festival’s signature rum punch.

What’s more, the evening’s happenings boasted a concert that featured outstanding performances from top names in Jamaican reggae, dancehall, and soca. Headlining artists who wowed the massive audience with their musical talents were reggae singing sensation Christopher Martin; dancehall legend Louie Culture, soca sensation Mr. Killa, and dancehall newcomer Nigy Boy. Music and sounds were provided by Noah Powa, DJ Fergie, and DJ Principal. MC duties were expertly handled by Papa Keith from Miami’s 103.5 The Beat.

Exclusive All-White VIP Lounge

Festival patrons in the exclusive all-white VIP lounges were not only immersed in luxury and excitement in being adjacent to the concert stage, but also enjoyed unlimited food and drinks all day long. And the main menu offerings were simply mouthwatering: island salad, fried plantain, jerk chicken, jerk pork, grilled jerk lobster, and escovitch fish. What’s more, Millie’z Kitchen catered: shrimp & lobster pasta, jerk rasta pasta, ital stew, rice & peas, white rice, mac & cheese, and tropical quinoa salad. And of course, then there were the deserts: sweet potato pudding, island fruit skewers, cocktail patties, bun & cheese bite, crispy salt fish fritters, and honey glazed meatballs. Need I say more?

For The Entire Family – All New ‘Fun Zone’

As one of the largest family-friendly Caribbean festivals in the Southeast region of the United States, the all new ‘Fun Zone’ at this year’s festival offered kids a lot of fun and excitement by way of games and activities, such as: ring toss, checkers, balloon darts, shooting galleries, basketball tosses, and a mini-soccer playing field.

Jerk Tasting Experience – Featured Jerk Food ‘Cook-Off’ Competition

The Festival afforded patrons a sizzling jerk food experience, as they indulged in free jerk food tastings, sipped on complimentary ‘Vybez Punch’ while cheering on the top chefs on-hand competing in the jerk cook-off. The chefs vying for culinary supremacy at the 2024 Florida Jerk Food & Music Festival were: Chef Kevin Kistner, Chef Ricky, and Chef Keith Williams. And judging their culinary creativity and flavors were: Nicky Gelin, Charmaine Fenton, and Courtney Allen. This year, the top prize for the chef who cooked up the ‘Best Jerk Dish’ went to Jamaican Chef, Kevin Kistner, of Taste in Fusion.

Festival Concert – Headlined by Louie Culture, Mr. Killa, Nigy Boy, and Christopher Martin

Louie ‘Ganga Lee’ Culture

Mr. Killa

Nigy Boy – ‘Continent Boss’

Christopher Martin

Photos by Nick Ford