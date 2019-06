The 32nd annual Orlando Carnival was held during Memorial Weekend on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Masqueraders partied through Tinker and McCracken Field at Camping World Stadium in Downtown Orlando. Bunji Garlin, Farmer Nappy, Iwer George, and several other Caribbean musicians kept the party going from noon to 11 p.m.

If you have a serious case of FOMO (fear of missing out), check out these 5 moments from this year’s carnival celebration. What are you looking forward to next year?