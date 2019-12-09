5 Questions with Wayne Seaton, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council – USA Northeast Region

Wayne Seaton is responsible for the strategic growth of Sustainalytics where he leads the integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) in the global fixed income markets. Prior to joining Sustainalytics, he was Managing Partner and founder of Sustainable Public Infrastructure Partners, LLC, an advisory/consulting firm. Mr. Seaton has had a distinguished career in investment banking and at Wells Fargo Securities was Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Public Infrastructure, a group he created as the first of its kind in the industry to assist clients execute ESG and sustainable transactions in airport, energy efficiency, general infrastructure, renewable, transportation and utility sectors. Prior to joining Wells Fargo Securities, he was Head of Public Finance for a boutique investment banking firm, and before that, Managing Director at Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. He has served as lead investment banker or financial advisor for over $25 billion in financings for some of the largest and most complex U.S. municipal capital programs. Mr. Seaton received his A.B. from Harvard University and an M.B.A. in Finance and International Business from Columbia Business School. He holds Series 7, 24, 50, 53, 63, 79 and SIE licenses. He is also a graduate of Jamaica College.

What is your connection to Jamaica?

I was born in Jamaica and lived there for sixteen years. I was a recipient of the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (“AFUWI”) Vice Chancellor’s Award in 2008 and the Jamaica College Outstanding Alumnus Award in 2012.

Have you been involved in the Jamaica Diaspora Movement or Jamaican related organizations before?

I served as board member for AFUWI.

If elected what will be your main goal in this role for your constituencies?

I will leverage my significant experience in finance and commerce, as well as deep business relationships in the Northeast and U.S. in general, to broaden the ability of the Diaspora to make a difference as Jamaica continues to evolve on the path toward further economic prosperity.

Many in the Jamaican community abroad don’t know much about the Jamaica Diaspora movement and its goals. What will you do to change this perception and get all Jamaicans in the Diaspora involved?

This perception can be changed through collaborative forums and messaging. In particular, I intend to raise awareness about the potential economic power of the Diaspora and the need to strengthen the connection between the Diaspora and the Jamaican capital markets.

Recently there have been some who have expressed concerns about not having a voice and too much government involvement in the new The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council format that is being adopted. Do you have any thoughts on this?

It is normal for change to elicit a variety of viewpoints before fully becoming embraced.

Is there a cohesive goal for the Jamaican Diaspora that people can rally around?

The Jamaica global brand is strong – the Diaspora should strive to be an effective custodian of that brand.

Thanks for your time and all the best in the election. Do you have any closing thoughts?

You are most welcome and thanks for your well wishes.

